'It's Devastating': Nicole Kidman 'Feels Betrayed' by Ex Keith Urban as 'Hurt' Actress Files for Divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban on Tuesday, September 30.

Sept. 30 2025, Published 4:23 p.m. ET

It seems Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban weren't The Perfect Couple after all.

The famed actress filed for divorce from the country crooner in Nashville courts on Tuesday, September 30, after more than 19 years of marriage, leaving Kidman beyond distraught.

"She feels very betrayed," a source spilled to a news publication one day after the longtime lovers' shocking separation was revealed.

Nicole Kidman 'Shocked' by Keith Urban Split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for more than 19 years before their split.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for more than 19 years before their split.

"Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed," another source told People. "It's devastating to her. She's shocked."

Shortly after news broke about the Big Little Lies star's split from the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer on Monday, September 29, an insider told the news outlet that Kidman "didn't want this" and had "been fighting to save the marriage."

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, had reportedly been living separately "since the beginning of summer," leaving the Babygirl actress to care for the exes' two daughtersSunday, 17, and Faith, 14 — while the "Let It Roll" crooner was on tour.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have Been 'Living Separately for a While'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two teenage daughters.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two teenage daughters.

According to another People source, Urban and Kidman separated early in the summer after their "lives were moving in different directions."

"Once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," the confidant confessed.

“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now," the insider noted. "People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Nicole Kidman

When Were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Last Seen in Public Together?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been living separately 'since the beginning of summer.'
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have been living separately 'since the beginning of summer.'

Kidman and Urban were last spotted together at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup game between the Los Angeles Football Club and Esperance de Tunis at GEODIS Park at GEODIS Park on June 20 in Nashville.

One month prior, the estranged spouses made their final red carpet appearance as a couple at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 8.

Kidman also acknowledged her and Urban's 19th wedding anniversary via Instagram, as she shared a photo of herself cuddled close to Urban alongside the caption: "Happy Anniversary Baby @KeithUrban."

Nicole Kidman is reportedly 'devastated' by her and Keith Urban's marital demise.
Source: MEGA

Nicole Kidman is reportedly 'devastated' by her and Keith Urban's marital demise.

The two Australian-American stars were first introduced in January 2005 at the G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles, which honors Australian talents in the United States who have made a name for themselves primarily in the film, television and music industries.

It was there the pair exchanged numbers, though Urban waited four months before calling up Kidman.

"I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me. It's true!" Kidman confessed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017.

Kidman revealed she and Urban were engaged in May 2006, with the A-listers tying the knot one month later.

