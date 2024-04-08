Keith Urban Arrives at CMT Music Awards Without Wife Nicole Kidman: Photos
Keith Urban... where is Nicole Kidman?!
The Australian-born country singer stepped out solo to the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night, April 7, with his wife noticeably not in attendance, as he posed alone on the red carpet.
Urban seemed in good spirits — despite missing his lovely lady by his side.
The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer donned a plaid button-up shirt and black pants while holding up the peace sign, smiling and laughing for the flashing cameras.
Urban isn't nominated for this year's awards show, however, he is set to perform at the Moody Center during the star-studded evening.
Host Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Trisha Yearwood and Sam Hunt will all also take the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.
Urban's solo arrival came as quite the surprise, as Kidman rarely misses a red carpet outing with her longtime lover.
The pair tied the knot in 2006 after initially meeting at a gala one year prior.
Despite not attending a night surrounding country music, Kidman seems to be testing out the waters of the genre by taking guitar lessons from her husband of more than 17 years.
Except Urban recently revealed teaching his wife to play the musical instrument was going "not so good."
"I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that's the first step," the 56-year-old joked to a reporter of Kidman, also 56, a few days ago, as OK! previously reported.
Prior to tying the knot with Urban, Kidman — who shares teenage daughters Fatih and Sunday with her husband— was married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001.
During their marriage, Cruise and the Big Little Lies star adopted a daughter, Isabella, 31, and a son, Connor, 29.
Following their split, Kidman and the Top Gun: Maverick actor's kids primarily lived with their father.
A source recently confessed Urban rescued a heartbroken Kidman after her failed marriage to Cruise.
"Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness," the insider dished. "By the time she got out of that relationship, she was miserable. Keith gave her a reason to believe in love again."