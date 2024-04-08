OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Keith Urban
OK LogoCOUPLES

Keith Urban Arrives at CMT Music Awards Without Wife Nicole Kidman: Photos

keith urban cmt music awards without wife nicole kidman
Source: CBS; CMT
By:

Apr. 7 2024, Published 8:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Keith Urban... where is Nicole Kidman?!

The Australian-born country singer stepped out solo to the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on Sunday night, April 7, with his wife noticeably not in attendance, as he posed alone on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement
keith urban cmt music awards without wife nicole kidman
Source: CBS; CMT

Keith Urban arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards alone.

Urban seemed in good spirits — despite missing his lovely lady by his side.

The "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer donned a plaid button-up shirt and black pants while holding up the peace sign, smiling and laughing for the flashing cameras.

Article continues below advertisement
keith urban cmt music awards without wife nicole kidman
Source: CBS; CMT

The country singer's wife, Nicole Kidman, was noticeably absent.

Article continues below advertisement

Urban isn't nominated for this year's awards show, however, he is set to perform at the Moody Center during the star-studded evening.

Host Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Parker McCollum, Brittney Spencer, Cody Johnson, Dasha, Trisha Yearwood and Sam Hunt will all also take the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

Urban's solo arrival came as quite the surprise, as Kidman rarely misses a red carpet outing with her longtime lover.

The pair tied the knot in 2006 after initially meeting at a gala one year prior.

Article continues below advertisement
keith urban cmt music awards without wife nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, tied the knot in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite not attending a night surrounding country music, Kidman seems to be testing out the waters of the genre by taking guitar lessons from her husband of more than 17 years.

Except Urban recently revealed teaching his wife to play the musical instrument was going "not so good."

MORE ON:
Keith Urban
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that's the first step," the 56-year-old joked to a reporter of Kidman, also 56, a few days ago, as OK! previously reported.

Prior to tying the knot with Urban, Kidman — who shares teenage daughters Fatih and Sunday with her husband— was married to Tom Cruise from 1990-2001.

Article continues below advertisement
keith urban cmt music awards without wife nicole kidman
Source: MEGA

The couple shares two daughters. Nicole Kidman also is a mom to kids from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Article continues below advertisement

During their marriage, Cruise and the Big Little Lies star adopted a daughter, Isabella, 31, and a son, Connor, 29.

Following their split, Kidman and the Top Gun: Maverick actor's kids primarily lived with their father.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

A source recently confessed Urban rescued a heartbroken Kidman after her failed marriage to Cruise.

"Nicole believes Keith essentially saved her from a life of loneliness," the insider dished. "By the time she got out of that relationship, she was miserable. Keith gave her a reason to believe in love again."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.