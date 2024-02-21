Tom Cruise Director Reveals He Got Actor to 'Nail' a Scene by Talking About His Son Connor: 'A Window Seemed to Open'

Zwick wrote about a day on set where he specifically noticed how "sweet and attentive" Cruise was being to a young actor. This gave the 71-year-old the idea to have him use that paternal energy for an upcoming scene.

"'Tell me about your son,' I said. He looked at me, surprised," he remembered telling the Top Gun actor, referring to his now 29-year-old child he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. "I knew Connor had just returned to L.A. and Tom wouldn’t be seeing him for a while."