Keith Urban's Guitarist and Rumored New Flame Maggie Baugh Reportedly Has a Boyfriend Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce News

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh, who has been linked to the singer amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, may already be seeing someone new. In a social media post obtained by Daily Mail, the 25-year-old musician was pictured getting cozy with Cameron Coley, also 25, a lighting designer.

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram The musician has been linked to Keith Urban.

“1 year my love. A lifetime more,” Coley captioned the March 7 photos, the outlet reported. The pair also allegedly celebrated Baugh's December Grand Ole Opry debut with a bottle of wine, writing, “Opry Invite 12/16/24.”

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two kids.

As OK! previously reported, the actress filed for divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, rumors keep swirling that the "We Were" crooner stepped out on their marriage. "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is." "She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source claimed. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Baugh got thrown into the drama, especially when he changed the lyrics to reference his guitar player when playing "The Fighter," a tune he penned about his estranged wife. While the original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," the musical artist belted out, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player." Baugh replied to the moment on Instagram, writing, "Did he just say that👀."

Source: MEGA Keith Urban has been changing up his lyrics during his concerts.

To make matters worse, Baugh was noticeably absent from the singer's Thursday, October 2, concert at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn. Urban, who was seen without his wedding ring, changed up the lyrics to one of his songs "You'll Think of Me." He changed the lyric "take your space and take your reasons" by adding the phrase "your bulls--- reasons."

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh's dad denied the rumors.