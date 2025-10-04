or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keith Urban
OK LogoNEWS

Keith Urban's Guitarist and Rumored New Flame Maggie Baugh Reportedly Has a Boyfriend Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce News

photo of Maggie Baugh; Keith Urban.
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram; MEGA

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh may have a new boyfriend amid his divorce drama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 4 2025, Published 9:58 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh, who has been linked to the singer amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, may already be seeing someone new.

In a social media post obtained by Daily Mail, the 25-year-old musician was pictured getting cozy with Cameron Coley, also 25, a lighting designer.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The musician has been linked to Keith Urban.
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram

The musician has been linked to Keith Urban.

“1 year my love. A lifetime more,” Coley captioned the March 7 photos, the outlet reported.

The pair also allegedly celebrated Baugh's December Grand Ole Opry debut with a bottle of wine, writing, “Opry Invite 12/16/24.”

Article continues below advertisement

image of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two kids.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman share two kids.

As OK! previously reported, the actress filed for divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.

Since then, rumors keep swirling that the "We Were" crooner stepped out on their marriage.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

"She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source claimed. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Keith Urban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Baugh got thrown into the drama, especially when he changed the lyrics to reference his guitar player when playing "The Fighter," a tune he penned about his estranged wife.

While the original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," the musical artist belted out, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Baugh replied to the moment on Instagram, writing, "Did he just say that👀."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Keith Urban has been changing up his lyrics during his concerts.
Source: MEGA

Keith Urban has been changing up his lyrics during his concerts.

To make matters worse, Baugh was noticeably absent from the singer's Thursday, October 2, concert at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn.

Urban, who was seen without his wedding ring, changed up the lyrics to one of his songs "You'll Think of Me."

He changed the lyric "take your space and take your reasons" by adding the phrase "your bulls--- reasons."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Maggie Baugh's dad denied the rumors.
Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram

Maggie Baugh's dad denied the rumors.

However, Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, spoke out about the hearsay after she was accused of being a "homewrecker."

Chuck reposted a TikTok to his Facebook account on October 2 that showcased Maggie and Keith’s onstage chemistry and implied she was responsible for Nicole and Keith’s marriage ending.

“NO. Just No,” he captioned the post.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.