Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Had a 'Rule' to Not Date Bandmates Before Country Singer's Divorce Drama With Nicole Kidman
Oct. 7 2025, Published 1:56 p.m. ET
Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh made it clear she never wanted to be involved with her bandmates.
During a resurfaced 2017 interview with Piper’s Picks TV, Baugh, who has been dragged into Urban and Nicole Kidman's divorce drama, was asked if there was "any romance going on off stage," to which she replied, “No, there’s not. Honestly.”
“There’s always been a rule, ‘You can’t date the band members,’ ’cause like what happens if we break up and then I lost the drummer,” she stated.
The musician, 25, then said everyone in her band at that time was “like [her] brothers” and “best friends.”
Baugh's comment is making headlines after being accused of potentially being the new woman Urban is seeing post-split.
As OK! previously reported, Kidman filed for divorce from the country star on September 30.
Since then, rumors keep swirling that the "We Were" crooner stepped out on their marriage.
"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."
"She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source claimed. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."
- Keith Urban Wants to Keep His Wedding Ring 'Safe' After Shocking Nicole Kidman Divorce: Source
- Keith Urban Is Behaving Like He Wants to 'Embarrass and Hurt' Nicole Kidman Amid Divorce, Says Source: He Suddenly Has 'Vitriol' for Her
- Keith Urban Was 'Angry' During Recent Concert as Nicole Kidman Divorce Rages On
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, spoke out about the gossip after she was accused of being a "homewrecker."
Chuck reposted a TikTok to his Facebook account on October 2 that showcased Maggie and Keith’s onstage chemistry and implied she was responsible for Nicole and Keith’s marriage ending.
“NO. Just No,” he captioned the post.
Meanwhile, Maggie seems like she might break her silence on the rumors.
She wrote on Instagram on Monday, October 6, "Announcement coming soon…"
Fans quickly wanted to know more.
One person wrote, "We LOVE YOU MAGGIE!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 Don’t EVER forget what a BADDIE you are!!!!!" while another said, "Everyone needs to leave Maggie alone. Her personal life is no one’s business regardless of who she is dating or not dating. Leave her alone. Love you, Maggie.❤️."