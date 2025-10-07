Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Had a 'Rule' to Not Date Bandmates Before Country Singer's Divorce Drama With Nicole Kidman

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh made it clear she never wanted to be involved with her bandmates. During a resurfaced 2017 interview with Piper’s Picks TV, Baugh, who has been dragged into Urban and Nicole Kidman's divorce drama, was asked if there was "any romance going on off stage," to which she replied, “No, there’s not. Honestly.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh said: 'You can't date band members.'

“There’s always been a rule, ‘You can’t date the band members,’ ’cause like what happens if we break up and then I lost the drummer,” she stated. The musician, 25, then said everyone in her band at that time was “like [her] brothers” and “best friends.” Baugh's comment is making headlines after being accused of potentially being the new woman Urban is seeing post-split.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce in September.

As OK! previously reported, Kidman filed for divorce from the country star on September 30. Since then, rumors keep swirling that the "We Were" crooner stepped out on their marriage. "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is." "She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source claimed. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Maggie Baugh's father shut down the rumors about her being the other woman.

However, Baugh's father, Chuck Baugh, spoke out about the gossip after she was accused of being a "homewrecker." Chuck reposted a TikTok to his Facebook account on October 2 that showcased Maggie and Keith’s onstage chemistry and implied she was responsible for Nicole and Keith’s marriage ending. “NO. Just No,” he captioned the post.

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh teased an announcement is 'coming soon' via Instagram.