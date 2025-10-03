Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Skips Country Star's Concert Since Nicole Kidman Split

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh — who has been at the center of the country star and Nicole Kidman's split — was noticeably absent from the singer's Thursday, October 2, concert at Giant Center in Hershey, Penn. Urban, who was seen without his wedding ring, changed up the lyrics to one of his songs "You'll Think of Me." He changed the lyric "take your space and take your reasons" by adding the phrase "your bulls--- reasons."

Source: MEGA The former flames share two kids.

During the show, Urban, 57, included a photo of Kidman, 58, and their daughters in a slideshow shown onscreen as he sang "Heart Like a Hometown." As OK! previously reported, the actress filed for divorce in late September, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Since then, rumors spread that the "We Were" crooner stepped out on their romance. "Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is." "She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source claimed. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh has been at the center of the cheating rumors.

Baugh quickly became thrown into the mix, especially when he changed the lyrics to reference his guitar player when playing "The Fighter," a tune he penned about his estranged wife. While the original line is, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," the musical artist belted out, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player." Baugh replied to the moment on Instagram, writing, "Did he just say that👀."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.

According to an insider, the Babygirl actress knew deep down their romance was not meant to last. "Once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," a source told a news outlet of the former spouses' relationship. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable." Another insider noted Kidman "wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could," but it appeared Urban wasn't interested.

Source: @maggie_baugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh's dad shut down the rumors on Facebook.