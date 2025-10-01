Breaking Down Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's $36 Million Real Estate Portfolio Following Their Split

Article continues below advertisement

$3.47 Million Nashville Mansion

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have a $36 million real estate portfolio.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman started investing in real estate together after their 2006 wedding. The now-estranged couple initially purchased a $2.4 million property in Franklin, Tenn., in 2007. They listed their first home in 2016 and officially sold it for $2.7 million two years later. After letting go of their starter house, Urban and Kidman acquired another Nashville property for $3.47 million in 2008, per Architectural Digest. Dubbed the Queen of Northumberland, it boasts a 10,925-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a home theater and a hobby room. Following their split, the country singer reportedly left the shared home and has rented his own property in Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement

$4.7 Million Beverly Hills Home

Source: MEGA A report on September 29 confirmed that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman had separated after 19 years of marriage.

Also in 2008, Urban and Kidman added the $4.7 million Beverly Hills home to their portfolio. The contemporary mansion in Los Angeles has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a massive swimming pool. The residence was burglarized in February, according to a report. At the time, the intruder reportedly attempted to enter the property but fled after a house staff member arrived.

Article continues below advertisement

$6.5 Million Australian Farmhouse

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30.

Urban and Kidman also expanded their property empire in Australia, snapping up a 110-acre farm in Sutton Forest, New South Wales. The Georgian mansion, which reportedly cost between $4 million and $6.5 million, features six bedrooms, a pool room, fireplaces and a library.

Article continues below advertisement

$4 Million Sydney Penthouse

Source: MEGA Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have properties in the U.S. and Australia.

In 2009, Urban and Kidman secured a penthouse apartment in Sydney for $4 million. The 4,521-square-foot unit boasts a sweeping view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and access to the building's impressive amenities, including a pool, gym and spa. In the following years, they purchased more units in the 25-floor building, including a second penthouse for $4.7 million and another unit for $1.8 million. According to Architectural Digest, Urban and Kidman also added a $1.87 million two-bedroom unit and a $5.2 million three-bedroom apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

$10 Million Manhattan Apartment

Source: MEGA Keith Urban reportedly moved out of their Nashville home following the split.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The "Somebody Like You" singer and the Big Little Lies actress dropped $10 million on a luxury apartment in the West Chelsea neighborhood in 2010. The unit overlooks the Hudson River and features two terraces, while the building showcases a futuristic car elevator and parking spaces located on the 10th floor.

Article continues below advertisement

$3.5 Million TriBeCa Pied-à-terre

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman liked the property's garage.

Nearly a decade after they added a property to their portfolio, Urban and Kidman closed on a $3.5 million pied-à-terre in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood. It has three separate entrances. "That's one reason why [Kidman] liked it — and there's a garage she could drive her car into," an insider told the New York Post.

Article continues below advertisement

Portugal Property

Source: MEGA Reports said Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman would continue to reside in Nashville despite owning a pad in Lisbon.

Months before the news about the split emerged, the New York Post reported that the Eyes Wide Shut actress applied for a residency permit in Portugal, where they have a pad. "While Nicole and Keith own a home in Portugal, their primary residence will continue to be in Nashville," a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Keith Urban's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Keith Urban is reportedly showing 'no signs of wanting a reconciliation.'

Article continues below advertisement

What Is Nicole Kidman's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman is demanding primary custody of their daughters.