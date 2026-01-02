Nicole Kidman Reveals She's 'Looking Forward' to 2026 After Rocky Divorce From Keith Urban

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman is moving forward after her shocking separation from Keith Urban. On Friday, January 2, the actress, 58, shared a photo watching fireworks in Sydney, Australia, with her arms wrapped around daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. Kidman wrote above the sweet snapshot, "Looking forward into 2026 xx."

How Did Nicole Kidman Spend Christmas?

Source: @nicolekidman/Instagram Nicole Kidman spent New Year's Eve with her daughters.

The family spent Christmas in Australia as well. "Nicole and the girls are in Australia for Christmas. This is all she wanted after a tumultuous fall," an insider confirmed last month. "She just wanted to celebrate Christmas at home. She's very excited." The source added, "She's been super positive and focused on things that she's grateful for. And there are so many! She feels very blessed."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban did not spend the holidays together.

The country singer, 58, was not present at their holiday festivities, despite a previous report claiming they would spend Christmas as a united front. One source close to the family said in November 2025, "Nicole understands how much the girls crave time with Keith, and she's committed to making that happen, even if it's emotionally tough for her...bringing everyone together for the holiday is the strongest way to help the girls feel grounded again." Another family insider explained at the time, "The girls have had very little time with Keith over the past six months while he's been touring and they've been abroad with Nicole. They've been clinging to her throughout everything, and she feels she owes it to them to reunite everyone in the same home."

Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for nearly 19 years.

Kidman and Urban were married for nearly 19 years before separating in September 2025. Just a few months later, an insider confirmed she was planning a "major revenge glow-up" and was "done feeling sad about the split." "Nicole's really been through it over the last few years," said a close friend of the movie star. "She did everything she could to make the marriage work, but Keith was already gone emotionally. Now she's turning all that hurt into motivation – she wants to look and feel incredible. It's her way of taking back her power and reminding everyone, including Keith, that she's come out of this stronger than ever."

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split in September 2025.