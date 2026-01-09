Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban 'Set the Emotional Aspects of Their Separation Aside' for Divorce Settlement, Expert Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly abandoned any tension in their relationship to reach a fair divorce settlement. The duo — who finalized the legal matters of their divorce on Tuesday, January 6 — took an efficient four months to wrap things up.

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban waived child support for their kids.

“A divorce matter can be handled expeditiously if clients are emotionally ready to forge ahead and are willing to provide requested financial information, and agree on how to value and then divide their various assets,” Sophie Jacobi-Parisi, Partner in Blank Rome's Matrimonial & Family Law Group, exclusively told OK!. “Delays can be avoided when, no matter how hurt one or both sides are, each person is willing to participate in an amicable, rational, and cooperative process.” The divorce expert emphasized, “Given that it appears that this divorce was finalized in just four months, it is a testament to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban that they were able to set the emotional aspects of their separation aside and handle the legal aspects amicably and efficiently.”

Inside Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Divorce Settlement

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two children.

Urban and Kidman notably waived child support for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 14, and will be responsible for their own legal expenses. The actress will spend 306 days of the year with the kids, while the singer will only have 59 days "every other weekend.” The stars’ properties, furniture, appliances, cars, bank accounts, investments and personal valuables will be divided among them. Additionally, legal documents read, "Each party indicates that he or she does not want to proceed with formal discovery, including completing interrogatories and requests for production of documents, or discovery depositions, that are designed to discover assets and debts."

Why Did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Break Up?

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split in September 2025.

Nicole, 58, filed for divorce in September 2025 after nearly 19 years of marriage. Although she cited “unreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the separation, Keith, 58, was rumored to have been unfaithful. Fans suspected he was romantically involved with his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, after he changed a lyric to a song called “The Fighter” he previously wrote about the Big Little Lies star. The musician sang, "When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player,” instead of, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter.” The rumors were never confirmed.

Nicole Kidman Is Reportedly Planning a 'Revenge Glow-Up'

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.