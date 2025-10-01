Keith Urban Skirted Around Talking About Estranged Wife With Ryan Seacrest in Pre-Split Interview

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban may have given fans an early clue about his marriage troubles with Nicole Kidman months before the breakup news dropped. A resurfaced video from his July sit-down with Ryan Seacrest on On Air With Ryan Seacrest showed the country star carefully dodging questions about the Babygirl actress.

Keith Urban dodged questions about Nicole Kidman during a July interview with Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest, who worked alongside Urban on American Idol between 2013 and 2016, steered the conversation toward Kidman by pointing out how busy she always seems to be. “Do people tell you your wife is in everything? Nicole Kidman is in everything,” Seacrest asked.

Urban laughed but quickly deflected. “Yeah, she’s almost as busy as you but not quite, very close though,” he replied.

Seacrest didn’t let it go, praising the Nine Perfect Strangers star for her bold screen roles. “First of all, she makes the greatest choices. I was watching one of her series last night … she can get evil, diabolical,” he said.

The host praised Nicole Kidman's acting roles, but Keith Urban gave short, flat responses.

Cameras caught Urban looking straight-faced before cutting back to Seacrest. Though off camera, Urban could be heard giving a flat, “Yeah.”

Pushing further, Seacrest asked about the balance between their careers and marriage. “Is that something with your life, her life, and mapping it all out … that’s a job isn’t it?” he said. Urban slowly nodded before responding, “It’s a job, yeah,” shifting his gaze away. He finally added, “Yes, exactly, no, life is in session.”

The couple's split was announced on September 29.

One of Seacrest’s colleagues chimed in, pointing out the couple was also raising teenagers, but Urban didn’t say much else.

In what turned out to be his last public acknowledgment of Kidman during that interview, Seacrest praised Urban for making family time a priority. “I think that people know that you do take great pride in, even though you’re busy making time, to have time with each other, which is why you’ve been together for what 19, 20 years, maybe more?” he said.

Urban replied: “Mm hmm, yup.” From there, the conversation shifted back to his music career and time on American Idol.

As OK! reported, news broke on September 29 that the couple had split after 19 years of marriage. Urban has reportedly moved out of their Nashville home, while Kidman is still living there with their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce but remains in their Nashville home with their daughters.

The actress officially filed for divorce the next day, on September 30. According to Los Angeles divorce attorney Patrick Baghdaserians, this high-profile split could still come with its share of legal challenges. "Will either party challenge the premarital agreement? It’s not very likely, they’re both high net worth individuals with top-tier attorneys, though it could happen," Baghdaserians told OK!. "If it does end up in litigation, I highly doubt it will be inside a courtroom. Many of my high-income clients prefer to litigate through a retired judicial officer. It’s common in celebrity cases, as we saw in the separation of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt."

For now, Kidman remains in the family home with their daughters, while lawyers sort out the next steps. "If they’re living separately and apart, generally the next step is going to be the filing of a petition for divorce," Baghdaserians explained. "Their counsel is likely already working to figure out each side’s financial exposure, which will come down largely to the terms of the prenuptial agreement."