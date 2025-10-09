Keith Urban's Guitarist and Alleged Fling Sings About How She 'Won't Let the Devil Win' in New Song Amid Divorce Drama

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, teased a new song about not allowing the devil to reign over her life amid speculation she's the reason the country artist's ex Nicole Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

'I Won't Let the Devil Win'

Baugh took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 9, to drop a snippet of herself singing the track titled “The Devil Win.” The tune, intended to be released at midnight on Friday, October 10, includes lyrics pointing out how she’s actively trying to fight her feelings and gain control of her heart. “I don’t know how to heal my soul / Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a d--- good place to go / No matter how close I get to the burning edge / As tempting as it is, I won’t let the devil win,” the lyrics read.

Keith Urban Dedicates Song to Maggie Baugh

Keith Urban dedicated a song to his guitarist before Nicole Kidman filed for a divorce.

Speculation of Urban having extramarital affairs with Baugh arose after Kidman filed for a divorce on September 30. Only days before news of their split broke, the guitarist shared a video of the country star changing his song lyrics to dedicate them to her instead of Kidman, whom the song was initially inspired by. Baugh shared a video of Urban singing his altered lyrics to “The Fighter” on September 27, where he changed the words from “When they’re tryna get to you, baby, I’ll be your fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

Maggie Baugh Swore to Never Date a Bandmate

The guitarist's one rule is to never date a bandmate.

Despite being rumored to have ignited a fling with Urban, Baugh said in a resurfaced interview with Piper’s Picks TV in 2017 that dating bandmates was strictly off-limits. “There’s always been a rule, ‘You can’t date the band members,’ ‘cause, like, what happens if we break up and then I lost the drummer?” she said at the time.

Keith Urban Looking to 'Embarrass' Nicole Kidman

A source claimed the country artist is actively trying to embarrass Nicole Kidman.