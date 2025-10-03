Why Maggie Baugh Skipped Keith Urban's Latest Show Amid Claims She 'Wrecked' His Marriage to Nicole Kidman

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban’s guitarist Maggie Baugh was missing from the first concert he played since news of his split from Nicole Kidman was revealed. Fans are questioning her absence as rumors swirl she’s the singer’s new romantic partner.

Why Did Maggie Baugh Skip Keith Urban’s Latest Show?

Source: @maggiebaugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh was missing from Keith Urban's show on October 2.

Urban performed at Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, October 2, where concertgoers noticed Baugh, who was a guitarist for last week’s Chicago, Illinois, show, was missing on stage. Sources told a news outlet that her absence was because Baugh technically isn’t a member of Urban's tour band or opening act. Instead, Baugh stepped in for Natalie Stovall, who was unable to perform in Chicago. Baugh was simply not needed for the Pennsylvania show. Baugh is known for hitting the stage with Urban, most notably at the 2024 CMT Awards, but had only filled in once on his 2025 High and Alive world tour.

Who Is Maggie Baugh?

Source: MEGA Maggie Baugh has performed multiple times with Keith Urban.

Baugh is a talented violinist, guitarist, fiddler and singer who rose to fame in 2022 after going viral on TikTok with her viral “Finish the Lick” series. After garnering more than 40 million views on social media, Urban often invited Baugh to join him during various live performances.

Keith Urban Was Accused of Being With ‘Another Woman’ After Nicole Kidman Split

Source: MEGA Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were married for 19 years.

Fans were shocked on September 29 when multiple outlets reported that Urban and his wife of 19 years were splitting up. Sources at the time revealed that the “Messed Up as Me” singer moved out of their Nashville, Tennessee, home and had been living apart from the Babygirl star “since the beginning of the summer.” "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," an insider told an outlet of the split. Shortly after the news, reports ignited from the former’s inner circle that Urban had already moved on romantically from his marriage to Kidman, despite the actress' attempts to keep the relationship together. "All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it," sources close to Kidman told a news outlet. "It’s all over Nashville." On Tuesday, September 30, the movie star officially filed for divorce.

Why Do Fans Believe Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh Are Dating?

Source: @maggiebaugh/Instagram Maggie Baugh shared a video of Keith Urban singing to her on September 27.