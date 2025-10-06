Keith Urban Is Behaving Like He Wants to 'Embarrass and Hurt' Nicole Kidman Amid Divorce, Says Source: He Suddenly Has 'Vitriol' for Her

Article continues below advertisement

The drama between Keith Urban and estranged wife Nicole Kidman is continuing to heat up by the day. The actress filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years in September, and ever since then, the singer's past behavior and decisions have sparked a few shocking headlines.

Keith Urban Has 'Changed' Amid Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Source: mega A source said Keith Urban is acting like he's 'trying to publicly embarrass and hurt' Nicole Kidman.

"Keith looks as if he’s out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic," the source told a news outlet. "He’s always been the quieter one, but now that seems to have changed." The source pointed to Urban, 57, changing the lyrics to his song "The Fighter" — a tune he penned about the Oscar winner, 58 — at a concert this year to instead reference his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Instead of belting out the original lyrics of "when they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter," to "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player." Baugh shared a video of the moment last month alongside the caption, "Did he just say that 👀." The country superstar had previously detailed that the song "is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways."

The Singer Appears to Have 'Vitriol' for Nicole Kidman

Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram Friends were reportedly shocked at Urban changing his lyrics to refer to his guitarist Maggie Baugh.

The source said Urban's "dedication to his young guitarist Maggie Baugh says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic." The insider noted his actions are "a total 180 from the Keith" his friends know. "It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her."

Source: mega An insider claimed the actress 'wanted to fight' for the marriage, but Urban had 'checked out' — allegedly due to a new love interest.