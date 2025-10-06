or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Keith Urban
OK LogoNEWS

Keith Urban Is Behaving Like He Wants to 'Embarrass and Hurt' Nicole Kidman Amid Divorce, Says Source: He Suddenly Has 'Vitriol' for Her

Split photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Source: mega

A source claimed Keith Urban appears to suddenly have 'vitriol' for Nicole Kidman amid their divorce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The drama between Keith Urban and estranged wife Nicole Kidman is continuing to heat up by the day.

The actress filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years in September, and ever since then, the singer's past behavior and decisions have sparked a few shocking headlines.

Article continues below advertisement

Keith Urban Has 'Changed' Amid Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of A source said Keith Urban is acting like he's 'trying to publicly embarrass and hurt' Nicole Kidman.
Source: mega

A source said Keith Urban is acting like he's 'trying to publicly embarrass and hurt' Nicole Kidman.

"Keith looks as if he’s out to try to publicly embarrass and hurt Nic," the source told a news outlet. "He’s always been the quieter one, but now that seems to have changed."

The source pointed to Urban, 57, changing the lyrics to his song "The Fighter" — a tune he penned about the Oscar winner, 58 — at a concert this year to instead reference his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of belting out the original lyrics of "when they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter," to "When they're tryna get to you, Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh shared a video of the moment last month alongside the caption, "Did he just say that 👀."

The country superstar had previously detailed that the song "is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways."

MORE ON:
Keith Urban

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Appears to Have 'Vitriol' for Nicole Kidman

Photo of Friends were reportedly shocked at Urban changing his lyrics to refer to his guitarist Maggie Baugh.
Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram

Friends were reportedly shocked at Urban changing his lyrics to refer to his guitarist Maggie Baugh.

The source said Urban's "dedication to his young guitarist Maggie Baugh says so much about how he’s dealing with their separation and how he feels about Nic."

The insider noted his actions are "a total 180 from the Keith" his friends know. "It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her."

Photo of An insider claimed the actress 'wanted to fight' for the marriage, but Urban had 'checked out' — allegedly due to a new love interest.
Source: mega

An insider claimed the actress 'wanted to fight' for the marriage, but Urban had 'checked out' — allegedly due to a new love interest.

As OK! reported, things were rocky between the estranged spouses for months, with the Grammy winner moving into his own place over the summer while she stayed in Nashville, Tenn., with their two teenage daughters.

"Nicole wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out — and she knew why," a source told columnist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is."

"She heard the stories, she saw the signs," the source spilled. "At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

It hasn't been confirmed if Baugh is the woman in question, as it was also revealed that she has a boyfriend.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.