Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute To The Mother-To-Be After 'SNL' Pregnancy Reveal

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are expecting a bundle of joy!

After the funny lady, 29, made the big announcement during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, December 3, her baby daddy took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to the mother of his child.

“2023 ❤️,” the YouTube creator, who has been dating Palmer since 2021, captioned a sweet snap of the Hustlers star making a pouty face while holding her growing belly in a brown sweater dress.

EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT KEKE PALMER'S PAST RUMORED FLAMES & BURNT-OUT BEAUS: PHOTOS