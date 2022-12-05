Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute To The Mother-To-Be After 'SNL' Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson are expecting a bundle of joy!
After the funny lady, 29, made the big announcement during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on Saturday, December 3, her baby daddy took to his Instagram Story to pay tribute to the mother of his child.
“2023 ❤️,” the YouTube creator, who has been dating Palmer since 2021, captioned a sweet snap of the Hustlers star making a pouty face while holding her growing belly in a brown sweater dress.
On Sunday, December 4, Palmer took to her own Instagram to express her gratitude for this new chapter of her life and her devoted man.
"This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together. Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me," she wrote alongside multiple photos from her hosting gig. "Thank you @noraradd for being my spiritual sister as ALWAYS! You feel me my little Pisces moon."
"Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift, and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring," she continued. "Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"
The True Jackson, VP star made headlines over the weekend after she revealed her bare baby bump during the late-night sketch show's opening monologue.
“There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” she confessed before whipping off her jacket and revealing her stomach to huge applause.
“You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” Palmer quipped. “But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!”
The Cinderella star and Jackson began dating in the summer of 2021. Despite sparking breakup rumors earlier this year after seemingly unfollowing each other on Instagram, it's clear things are currently going great!