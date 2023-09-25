Keke Palmer Shades Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager When They Ask About Her Relationship Status: 'Mind's Yall's Business'
Keke Palmer said "Nope" to any questions about her love life when she sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Monday, September 25, episode of Today.
During the interview, the multifaceted star mentioned she and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, recently went to a Beyoncé concert, which prompted the co-hosts to try and get a clarification on whether the two were still together after he outfit-shamed her over the summer.
"Are you all about him?" Bush Hager asked, to which Palmer replied, "Not y’all trying to get into it! They trying it on the Today show!"
After a few laughs, the NBC stars asked, "We want to know if you’re happy! Are you happy?"
"Yes, life is good," the new mom declared. "I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously."
"Well, are y’all together?" Bush Hager asked, provoking the movie star to respond, "I’m going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business!"
"We will do that," the duo replied with a chuckle.
As OK! reported, the state of Palmer and Jackson's relationship became unclear after he shamed her for the dress she wore to an Usher concert in July, as he commented on a video of her dancing, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."
Soon after, the parents-of-one unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Jackson deleting all photos of her from his page. However, the two posted photos together when celebrating Palmer's birthday in August.
The pair first began dating in 2021, though this isn't the first time they've appeared to hit a rough patch, as breakup rumors swirled in the spring of 2022.
Regardless of the on-off romance, the Nickelodeon Channel alum is over the moon since becoming a mom.
"I was really always preoccupied on the low key of my body and then after I had a baby, it kind of freed me in a way where I just didn't care as much, and so the fact that I didn’t care, it made me just have an ease and a comfortability and a love for myself in a way that I didn't have before," she previously explained at the Big Boss: Empowering Yourself to Create the Life You Want event over the summer.
"And it just gave me a sense of freedom that I can't describe, where I'm not afraid, because it's like, this is what I have, this is who I am," Palmer continued. "I never would have imagined that my son would have given me such a deep confidence and empowerment to just really be like, 'Yo, we about to do this.'"