Keke Palmer Shades Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager When They Ask About Her Relationship Status: 'Mind's Yall's Business'

Keke Palmer said "Nope" to any questions about her love life when she sat down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Monday, September 25, episode of Today.

During the interview, the multifaceted star mentioned she and her baby daddy, Darius Jackson, recently went to a Beyoncé concert, which prompted the co-hosts to try and get a clarification on whether the two were still together after he outfit-shamed her over the summer.