Keke Palmer and Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Unfollow Each Other on Instagram After He Shamed Actress' Outfit

Jul. 6 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Are Keke Palmer and baby daddy Darius Jackson on the rocks?

On Wednesday, July 5, the pair sparked rumors of a rift after Jackson randomly shaded the actress for what she wore to Usher's concert: a black bodysuit underneath a black sheer dress.

Hours after the mess unfolded, multiple reports claimed the two unfollowed one another on Instagram, and Jackson eventually deactivated his account all together.

The drama first started when a video on social media showed the Scream Queens alum, 29, dancing at the concert, spurring Jackson to comment on the post, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."

Fans immediately lashed out at the dad-of-one for shaming the star, prompting him to defend his words.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," he tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

The social media star later deactivated his Twitter account as well.

Palmer appeared to subtly hit back at Jackson by posting photos of herself in the dress on Instagram, declaring, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!"

"I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!" she gushed. "Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself??"

The Hollywood beauty gave birth to their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, in February.

The Emmy winner and Jackson began dating in mid-2021, with Palmer sharing their pregnancy news during the monologue of her Saturday Night Live debut in December 2022.

"There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke is pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she revealed at the time, showing off her growing belly. "This has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I'm going to be a mom."

