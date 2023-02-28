Keke Palmer Slams Haters Criticizing Newborn Baby Leodis' Name
Already a mama bear! Keke Palmer was quick to shut down haters commenting on the name she and boyfriend Darius Jackson gave their newborn son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson.
After the actress debuted her first child via Instagram on Monday, February 27, following his Saturday, February 25, arrival, a Twitter user poked fun at the infant's moniker, writing: "That name sound like it led a civil rights march."
Clapping back at the troll, the doting mother replied: "It’s giving I marched with Martin [Luther King Jr.], purrrr."
Despite those choosing to bash the couple's baby name, many of the 29-year-old's fans praised her choice, dubbing the name “iconic” and “legendary” with a “black excellence ring to it.”
“Keke said she building a dynasty with that name!” one social media user penned, while another quipped, “You gotta photoshop him into old pictures.”
There were, however, some fans who were disappointed that the former Disney star didn't go with a name associated with her old show, True Jackson VP.
Palmer revealed her and Jackson's son arrived into the world with an Instagram carousel featuring the couple jamming out in the car together and then in the hospital with the newborn. She concluded the post with two photos of just Leodis peacefully napping.
"Only 48hrs of being parents!" she began her caption.
After claiming she was hiding her "son from the world," the actress joked: "I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. And this slide."
"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match," the mother-of-one added. "LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby boy."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The arrival of the parents' son came two months after Palmer revealed she was pregnant during a Saturday Night Live monologue. Opening her coat to show off her bare baby bump in the December 2022 episode, she gushed: "This has been the biggest blessing. I’m so excited."
In January, Palmer let it slip while speaking to Jimmy Fallon that she and her man — who began dating in 2021 — were expecting a baby boy.
Though Palmer and Jackson have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, the Nope actress briefly touched on their romance during an interview with Bustle last year, boasting that "This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone."
Commenting on why she decided to go public with Jackson, she added: "Why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life."