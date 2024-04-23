Kellie Pickler Performs for the First Time After Late Husband Kyle Jacobs' Death by Suicide: 'I Know He Is Here With Us Tonight'
It took more than a year, but Kellie Pickler is back.
On Monday night, April 22, the "Red High Heels" singer returned to the stage for the first time since her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, devastatingly died by suicide in February 2023.
Stepping out in a shimmering gown for a packed crowd at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., where fans were gathered to honor late country music legend Patsy Cline, Pickler graced the venue with her awe-inspiring voice and received a heartwarmingly supportive reaction.
Within moments of Pickler appearing in front of the audience, those in attendance jumped out of their seats to give her a standing ovation, as the 37-year-old admitted she was nervous after not performing live in quite some time.
Informing the crowd Cline had a strong influence on her music, Pickler began to play her song "The Woman I Am," a tune she co-wrote with Jacobs more than a decade ago.
Pickler briefly acknowledged her late husband's passing during the show, as she expressed: "The last time I was here in The Ryman Auditorium was with him on a date night, and I know he is here with us tonight."
The "Didn't You Know How Much I Loved You" singer mesmerized the crowd before wrapping up her performance.
Pickler became a widow more than a year ago, when the fire department found Jacobs "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office," as OK! previously reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," Metropolitan Nashville Police Department explained at the time.
Pickler didn't address the tragedy until August of last year, when she released a public message, stating: "One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice."
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," Pickler continued. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
"I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted," she concluded at the time.