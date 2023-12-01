House of Horrors: Kellie Pickler Selling Nashville Home Where Her Husband Committed Suicide in February

As OK! reported, Jacobs was 49 years old when he shot himself in what reports referred to as an "upstairs bedroom/office." After the tragedy, a source said Pickler "can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends. It doesn’t feel like home anymore."

The autopsy described Jacobs as an "adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes and chronic alcohol use."

Although Jacobs had a history of above-average alcohol consumption, Pickler "didn’t know" his drinking habits or mental health were "that bad," said a source.