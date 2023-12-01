House of Horrors: Kellie Pickler Selling Nashville Home Where Her Husband Committed Suicide in February
Kellie Pickler is ready to put the past behind her.
According to reports, the singer listed the Nashville, Tenn., mansion where her late husband, Kyle Jacobs, fatally shot himself in February.
The American Idol alum, 37, put the four-bed, five-bath home up for sale on Wednesday, November 29, for $2.89 million. She originally purchased the custom-built 4,865-square-foot space in 2010 for $1.43 million.
The space features luxe touches including a swimming pool, a two-story fireplace and a wine cellar.
As OK! reported, Jacobs was 49 years old when he shot himself in what reports referred to as an "upstairs bedroom/office." After the tragedy, a source said Pickler "can’t bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends. It doesn’t feel like home anymore."
The autopsy described Jacobs as an "adult white male with a history of pseudoseizures, gastrointestinal bleeding, elevated liver enzymes and chronic alcohol use."
Although Jacobs had a history of above-average alcohol consumption, Pickler "didn’t know" his drinking habits or mental health were "that bad," said a source.
"Kellie knew he drank, they both loved champagne and the occasional whiskey," the insider acknowledged. "But he hid his heavy drinking and suicidal thoughts from her."
His suicide "remains a confusing mystery" for the star, as she felt blindsided by her husband's suffering.
"Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie," the source pointed out. "She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault. She wishes she could have done more for him."
The former reality star grieved privately for about six months before breaking her silence on his death.
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still.' I have chosen to heed his advice," she told fans in August.
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," continued the country crooner. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
Pickler concluded her sentiment by sharing, "I am planning an intimate memorial for my husband, which will happen later this fall, that is what Kyle would have wanted."
Eerily enough, Jacobs appeared to be in good spirits just days before he took his own life, as he celebrated Lee Brice's hit 2020 album, Hey World — which he worked on — going platinum.
"An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together," Jacobs stated. "Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!
