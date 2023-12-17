Kellie Pickler 'Feels Like She’s Living a Nightmare' After Husband Kyle Jacobs' Untimely Death
The months following Kellie Pickler's husband Kyle Jacob's tragic death have been a struggle for the former American Idol contestant.
The late songwriter, 47, died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Nashville, Tenn., home on February 17. The autopsy confirmed he did not have drugs in his system at the time of his passing.
"Of course, Kellie is distraught," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "She feels like she’s living a nightmare."
As OK! previously reported, Pickler was the one to find his body in one of their bedrooms. Following his death, a source said the songstress "can't bear to stay in the house and has been staying with friends" because the property "doesn't feel like home" to her anymore.
Last month, the "I Wonder" artist put their 4,865 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bathroom house for sale for nearly $3 million. They initially purchased the home in 2010 for $1.43 million.
Pickler penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late partner in August.
"One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,'" she wrote at the time. "I have chosen to heed his advice."
"Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life," she continued. "As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers."
A source shared Jacobs' suicide "remains a confusing mystery," months after his death. "Clearly, Kyle was wrestling with problems that he didn’t want to share with Kellie."
"She blames herself even though friends tell her it’s not her fault," the source added. "She wishes she could have done more for him."
Jacobs worked as a country singer, songwriter, vocalist and musician. He famously collaborated with music legends such as Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Lee Brice.
Jacobs and Pickler tied the knot in 2011 and were married for 12 years before his passing.
The source told In Touch Pickler felt like she was in a "nightmare" since losing her husband.