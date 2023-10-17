'The Way I'm Living Is Totally Different': Kelly Bensimon Is More Confident Than Ever Thanks to DanceBody

However, Bensimon, who attends classes around three to four times a week, quickly nailed the steps in a short time.

"I love the DanceBody workout because first, it’s so fun, and second, the community is so amazing. When I go to a DanceBody class, I see all the girls dressed in their cutest workout clothes and we’re all dancing together like it’s just a fun time with your girlfriends," she gushes. "Even when I join via their app, DanceBody Live, I see people show up in these trendy, adorable outfits. Through DanceBody I met so many friends who are in similar parts of their lives; they have older kids, are working, are in real estate and have gone through things I’m going through. We all come together at DanceBody with one thing in mind: to feel good."

"I started doing DanceBody Signature, which is their choreographed dance class and then I moved up to DanceBody Full Out, which is their more advanced dance cardio class. Listen, I’m not good at it. The classmates that take Full Out are so good, but I thought if I’m going to dance, I’m going all in. I want to swim with the sharks. I’ll be in the back and bounce around and keep moving — even if I don't know all the choreography. I also love the Sculpt+ classes. I swear my body changed after one Sculpt+ class. They have a bunch of 'follow-along' classes where you follow what the trainer does, like Dance & Sculpt. I love that class, too!" she adds.