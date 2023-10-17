'The Way I'm Living Is Totally Different': Kelly Bensimon Is More Confident Than Ever Thanks to DanceBody
Kelly Bensimon looks amazing at 55 years old — and now the Real Housewives of New York alum is letting people in on her secret: taking DanceBody classes!
"It was serendipitous. I met the DanceBody co-founder, Katia Pryce, right when I was in serious need of a wellness reboot. My body was craving more. Katia and I were both at an event and she was wearing a hat that said 'DanceBody' and my friend said, ‘You have to try DanceBody. It's a great workout.’ I said to myself, ‘I’m not trying a dance class. I trip all the time.' And Katia said I had to try it and I thought, 'What’s the worst that could happen? I’ll just try it,' and months later I’m totally hooked on DanceBody," the reality star exclusively tells OK! of how she discovered the dance cardio workout.
Prior to finding more information about DanceBody, which was established in 2013 by Pryce, Bensimon ran and rode horses, but she soon realized that logging miles didn't necessarily mean she was active.
"Before DanceBody, I would be so tired after running five miles and I would make excuses for not wanting to get extra steps in. Now, I average over 8,000 steps a day on top of my DanceBody workouts. Since doing DanceBody I have so much more energy and am way more active outside that hour or two I work out," she reveals.
Though the workout may seem intimidating for some, the class is a fit for everyone — whether you're a dancer or not.
From DanceHIIT — "50-minute mix of high and low impact intervals" — to Sculpt — "a 50-minute slow burn class that will challenge your body and mind while increasing your strength," there's something for everyone.
"Trying anything for the first time can be nerve racking. I’m 5'10" and all legs so dancing doesn’t come easy for me. At first I felt very much like a robot, but then I looked around and saw how much fun everyone was having. Everyone was doing their own thing. I thought to myself, ‘I can have fun, too!’ The DanceBody instructors are so good because they welcome you into the community and make the workout fun. I recommend Sculpt and Dance and Sculpt classes for beginners, as it’s pretty easy to follow along, making it a good starting point," she notes.
However, Bensimon, who attends classes around three to four times a week, quickly nailed the steps in a short time.
"I love the DanceBody workout because first, it’s so fun, and second, the community is so amazing. When I go to a DanceBody class, I see all the girls dressed in their cutest workout clothes and we’re all dancing together like it’s just a fun time with your girlfriends," she gushes. "Even when I join via their app, DanceBody Live, I see people show up in these trendy, adorable outfits. Through DanceBody I met so many friends who are in similar parts of their lives; they have older kids, are working, are in real estate and have gone through things I’m going through. We all come together at DanceBody with one thing in mind: to feel good."
"I started doing DanceBody Signature, which is their choreographed dance class and then I moved up to DanceBody Full Out, which is their more advanced dance cardio class. Listen, I’m not good at it. The classmates that take Full Out are so good, but I thought if I’m going to dance, I’m going all in. I want to swim with the sharks. I’ll be in the back and bounce around and keep moving — even if I don't know all the choreography. I also love the Sculpt+ classes. I swear my body changed after one Sculpt+ class. They have a bunch of 'follow-along' classes where you follow what the trainer does, like Dance & Sculpt. I love that class, too!" she adds.
Since joining the DanceBody community and attending classes, Bensimon's physique "has changed a lot."
"I lost nine inches across my entire body. I had no idea that the results were going to be what they are. Beyond getting slimmer, I’m so much more active than I’ve ever been. I’m more energized, my hand-eye coordination is different, and my attention to detail is so on point. When you get older you lose your memory, and my ability to remember is so much better because I’m constantly remembering to do different things while in a DanceBody class. I’m constantly changing up my workout routine between DanceBody dance cardio and sculpt classes so my brain has to be ready for it," she shares of the transformation.
In turn, it's also made the Bravo alum more confident in herself. "When I first started DanceBody I noticed my posture started to change. Being 5'10" I was always hunching over, trying to be smaller when I talk to people so they don’t feel intimidated by the ‘giraffe’ in the room, but now, after DanceBody classes the way I carry myself has changed. I put my shoulders back, my posture is great," she says. "Because of DanceBody I actually have a bubble butt now, which I never had before. I used to have the flattest butt on the planet — even my daughter is like, 'Mom, you really look good.' And we know kids don’t lie about that stuff. Working out at DanceBody and the confidence I’ve gotten from working out here has translated into my business 100 percent. The way I’m living is totally different. On top of that, I just feel so good."
She concludes, "People always say the fountain of youth is some face cream — it’s not. The fountain of youth is actually your mind being able to do different things that your body can follow, like DanceBody. A body in motion stays in motion and a mind in motion stays in motion. That’s going to translate into the way you look because you’re going to be more relaxed and those dark circles are going to start to fade."
If you want to shake your booty and dance with Bensimon, use the code KKBLOVESDB to get 50 percent off on DanceBody Live — at-home workouts include dance cardio and sculpting that can be live-streamed.