Kelly Bensimon Reveals She'll Have 'Multiple' Wedding Dresses for Her Big Day: 'I Found a Lot of Options!'
Kelly Bensimon is gearing up for her upcoming wedding to Scott Litner in just a few short weeks, and she couldn't be more thrilled to show off not one — but a few gowns when the big day rolls around.
"Trying on a wedding dress is totally different than trying on a regular dress. When you come to Kleinfeld Bridal, there is an army of amazing women and men who are so helpful in making sure you feel and look your best. They know exactly what they're doing. It's unbelievable. It's been a really great experience. The dresses are so pretty, and there's so many different styles," the star, 56, exclusively told OK! on Thursday, May 30, while trying on dresses at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City. "I always thought when you get married, you have to be careful about what you eat, but here they want you to feel beautiful coming in. It's really, really special."
The Real Housewives of New York alum, who was previously married to Gilles Bensimon and shares daughters Sea Louise, 26, and Thadeus Ann, 24, with him, admitted she tried on a few frocks beforehand, but due to work and travel commitments, time slipped away from her. "I came to Kleinfeld Bridal and called them and said, 'Hi, I'm Kelly Bensimon. Do you think I can come in?' I literally walked in and there was a sea of dresses. I didn't anything, and they just had me trying on dresses. I need to be able to move for dancing, I need to be able to breathe. I don't necessarily want to lose 10 pounds, so the dress has to make my waist look as small as it can be. They do all these tricks that are really unbelievable!" she said.
The reality star, who tried on brands like Netta Benshabu, Nicole + Felicia, and Pnina Tornai, said she put on around "eight to ten dresses" during the process. "It's multiple dresses," she admitted of getting, noting she wouldn't be revealing if she'll be wearing any accessories on the big day. "There might be an after-party dress kind of thing. I'm not sure how it will come together yet, but I found a lot of options!"
Kelly's girls couldn't be there with her in person to try on, but she FaceTimed them to debut the looks. "They were like, 'I'm at work!' They didn't care," she quipped. "They care, and they will get excited later on when they look through everything."
Though the big day is around the corner, Kelly isn't stressing. "I am really excited," she gushed. "Whoever's going to be there will be there, just like with any party. You invite people, and if they're going to show up, they will show up. I would love to celebrate my day with all my friends, but it's just not possible to do that. I try to keep expectations lower because this is my second marriage, and I want to be fully present for everything and enjoy the process."
The brunette beauty admitted she's invited "a couple" of her old castmates from RHONY and the Bravo world, but she refused to say exactly who made the list. "If they want to come, they can come. If they don't want to come, that's fine, too," she shared. "Show up if you want! I'll be there in my dress!"
Leading up to the big day, Kelly, who will go on a getaway with her daughters for her bachelorette party, is kicking her workouts up a notch. "I want to keep as lean and healthy and strong as I can. I want to feel really, really good on that day. I don't want to be nervous, too. I just want to feel the best version of myself that day. It's really, really important," she declared. "I'm focusing on eating clean and stay away from sugar and make my own smoothies. I want to take care of myself because I want my skin to glow."
Scott is also "so excited" for the big day as well. "He's obsessed with all the fun details," Kelly said. "It's been really, really great sharing this together."
Over the years, Kelly has made a name for herself in the Bravo world — appearing on RHONY and Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy — and she knows she's always been very true to who she is, even with the cameras rolling. "I'm not going to stop being that way," she said. "This is a different time and a different moment and relationship. I have older daughters, and I'm really excited to share this moment with them and move forward with this new life. I feel really good."