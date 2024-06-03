Kelly Bensimon Reveals She'll Have 'Multiple' Wedding Dresses for Her Big Day: 'I Found a Lot of Options!'

The Real Housewives of New York alum, who was previously married to Gilles Bensimon and shares daughters Sea Louise, 26, and Thadeus Ann, 24, with him, admitted she tried on a few frocks beforehand, but due to work and travel commitments, time slipped away from her. "I came to Kleinfeld Bridal and called them and said, 'Hi, I'm Kelly Bensimon. Do you think I can come in?' I literally walked in and there was a sea of dresses. I didn't anything, and they just had me trying on dresses. I need to be able to move for dancing, I need to be able to breathe. I don't necessarily want to lose 10 pounds, so the dress has to make my waist look as small as it can be. They do all these tricks that are really unbelievable!" she said.