Kelly Bensimon Felt More Comfortable With LuAnn de Lesseps and the 'RHUGT' Cast Than During Infamous 'Scary Island' Trip

As the fan-favorites return to the luxurious locale where they vacationed in Season 5, de Lesseps returns to the alleged scene of the crime, where she insists she did not sleep with a man dressed as a pirate while she was dating her former boyfriend Jacques Azoulay.

"I don't understand why people can't wrap their head around the pirate story," the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer explains of being seen with the male at their villa after she was out partying. "I did look really guilty, but it was really about protecting Jacques."

"And I think we all know who did the pirate," de Lesseps says with a laugh about flirtatious Morgan having a moment with the mystery man.