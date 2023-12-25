Kelly Bensimon Felt More Comfortable With LuAnn de Lesseps and the 'RHUGT' Cast Than During Infamous 'Scary Island' Trip
LuAnn de Lesseps and Kelly Bensimon are telling all about their Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in St. Barths!
The Real Housewives of New York City alums have reunited for the hit Peacock series and the antics between the beloved OG's are more hilarious than ever.
De Lesseps and Bensimon chat exclusively with OK! about how this trip differed from the iconic "Scary Island" vacation, what really went down between the cabaret star and the pirate all those years ago and reuniting with their former cast members Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Kristen Taekman and Ramona Singer.
For the busy mom and supermodel, making new memories with the ladies was a welcome change after the traumatic St. Johns trip in Season 3, where she infamously feuded with Bethenny Frankel. "This is a totally different time, different place and completely different women," Bensimon says.
"They're all female founders, hardworking people, great parents, and we all get along for the most part," she notes of the cast. "We have a lot in common. It's a totally different narrative. I had a great time, and I was ready for it."
Reflecting on her fight with the Skinnygirl mogul during the iconic episodes, Bensimon says, "It was totally uncomfortable. A situation was happening that I didn't want to be a part of anymore. I was like, 'I'm out. I'm done.'"
As the fan-favorites return to the luxurious locale where they vacationed in Season 5, de Lesseps returns to the alleged scene of the crime, where she insists she did not sleep with a man dressed as a pirate while she was dating her former boyfriend Jacques Azoulay.
"I don't understand why people can't wrap their head around the pirate story," the "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer explains of being seen with the male at their villa after she was out partying. "I did look really guilty, but it was really about protecting Jacques."
"And I think we all know who did the pirate," de Lesseps says with a laugh about flirtatious Morgan having a moment with the mystery man.
As for being back with her crew, the "Girl Code" singer knows it's exactly what Bravo fans want. "There's always drama when you put the girls together," de Lesseps notes. "But it's going be a good time, and we're going to really dig in and talk about things from the past."
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls: RHONY Legacy premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, December 14. The first three episodes will be available the day of premiere, with new episodes available thereafter on Thursdays.