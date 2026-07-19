Who Didn't Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding? Biggest Celebrity No-Shows Revealed

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcomed approximately 1,000 guests to their star-studded wedding, but several familiar faces did not make the cut. On July 3, Tayvis said "I do" in a glamorous ceremony at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Despite the couple's extensive guest list, these stars were absent from the glitzy celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Source: MEGA Reports claimed Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are no longer friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles Barkley

Source: MEGA Charles Barkley revealed why he skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley revealed his brutally honest reason for turning down the invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding. Although he "politely declined," he revealed on the 97.5 Fanatic's "Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo" radio show on July 7 that he "doesn't go to weddings or funerals." "I thought it was gonna be a c--- show," he said, adding, "I love Travis and Jason [Kelce], and I've only met Taylor one time. But, yeah, I did get an invite, but I said, 'Hey, you know what, that's just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, but I don't want to dress up and all that other stuff.' But I appreciate the invitation, it was pretty special."

Article continues below advertisement

Jaime King

Source: MEGA Jaime King's son, Leo, is Taylor Swift's godson.

In a statement to Page Six, a representative for Jaime King disclosed why the model missed her son's godmother's wedding. "The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames's godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances," said Jane Owen. The publicist explained, "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce's marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."

Article continues below advertisement

James Taylor

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift was named after singer-songwriter James Taylor.

During a July 3 show in Massachusetts, James Taylor confirmed he and his wife, Caroline "Kim" Smedvig, had been invited to "a wedding at Madison Square tonight." However, his July 4-themed performance with his All-Star Band prevented him from joining the affair. "I do want to wish the couple all happiness and smooth sailing and strength when it can't be smooth," the music legend told the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Lorde previously sparked feud rumors.

Swift's friend Lorde was also a no-show at the celebration.

Article continues below advertisement

Maisie Peters

Source: MEGA Maisie Peters opened for Taylor Swift's Wembley Stadium show in August 2024.

During an appearance on "The Zach Sang Show" in May, Eras Tour opener Maisie Peters confirmed she was not invited to Swift's big day. "But I think that's OK ... obviously I'm a huge fan. And maybe one day I'll get to try the sourdough," she quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Margaret Qualley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated after nearly three years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Garner Lee and Garret 'Jacknife' Lee

Source: MEGA Melissa Garner Lee and Garret 'Jacknife' Lee shared why they were not at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

In a HuffPost op-ed published on July 8, Melissa Garner Lee shared her husband, Garret "Jacknife" Lee, had deleted their invitation to Taylor's wedding. "'I got a text but I thought it was spam,' he told me, sounding defensive. 'WHAT!?' I asked in total disbelief," Melissa wrote. She recalled Jacknife telling her, "Yeah — remember I told you I got a text from her manager? But I didn't respond to it. It didn't sound like him." "A missed wedding will not be what breaks us. We're stronger than that. Still, it would've been fun to see her dress," Melissa expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Rubin

Source: MEGA Michael Rubin called Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a 'great couple.'

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin was so ready to join Taylor and Travis' high-profile celebration that he moved his annual White Party's traditional Fourth of July weekend date to July 1. However, he was not invited at all. "I was not at the wedding," he TMZ. "No invite for me. Travis is a great guy, they're a great couple and I'm so happy for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Miles and Keleigh Teller

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's friendship with Miles and Keleigh Teller is reportedly strained.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Source: MEGA The royals reportedly held a secret meeting with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce before their New York City wedding.

Prince William played coy when Amanda Holden asked if he had received an invitation to Taylor and Travis' high-profile celebration, saying, "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see." Although he fueled speculation he and Kate Middleton would make an appearance at the wedding, the royals did not join the approximately 1,000 guests at the ceremony. However, OK! learned they had a top-secret meeting with Taylor and Travis just before their lavish MSG wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Pattinson

Source: MEGA Robert Pattinson's fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

Suki Waterhouse's attendance at the event did not guarantee Robert Pattinson's appearance due to the actor's packed schedule. "I was working," he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on July 6. "I was shooting Batman this morning. Very busy."

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Seacrest

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest initially planned to attend the star-studded affair.