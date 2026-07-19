Who Didn't Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding? Biggest Celebrity No-Shows Revealed
July 19 2026, Published 5:33 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce welcomed approximately 1,000 guests to their star-studded wedding, but several familiar faces did not make the cut.
On July 3, Tayvis said "I do" in a glamorous ceremony at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Despite the couple's extensive guest list, these stars were absent from the glitzy celebration.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively's messy legal battle with her It Ends With Us costar Justin Baldoni shockingly dragged Swift into the drama after the "I Knew It I Knew You" singer's private text messages were unsealed in court.
Initial reports claimed Swift snubbed Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, by not inviting them to her star-studded wedding to Kelce.
"Taylor's in a different place now and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace," one source said. "It's a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn't think it's something that's going to be fixed. As far as [Taylor's] concerned, their friendship is done."
However, a separate source said Lively and Swift had "spoken on the phone" after the "Lover" singer extended an olive branch by inviting her to the nuptials.
"Everyone around Taylor is aware that Blake could attend. She may not, but that won't be because she isn't welcome," the source told Daily Mail.
A second source added, "Blake is on the cusp of getting a second chance, and they have had some loose conversations to test the waters to get the trust back. Blake is slowly getting back into the fold now that Taylor is having a change of heart."
Charles Barkley
NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley revealed his brutally honest reason for turning down the invitation to Swift and Kelce's wedding.
Although he "politely declined," he revealed on the 97.5 Fanatic's "Unfiltered with Ricky Bo and Bill Colarulo" radio show on July 7 that he "doesn't go to weddings or funerals."
"I thought it was gonna be a c--- show," he said, adding, "I love Travis and Jason [Kelce], and I've only met Taylor one time. But, yeah, I did get an invite, but I said, 'Hey, you know what, that's just too much. I just want to hang out and play golf, but I don't want to dress up and all that other stuff.' But I appreciate the invitation, it was pretty special."
Jaime King
In a statement to Page Six, a representative for Jaime King disclosed why the model missed her son's godmother's wedding.
"The reason Jaime chose Taylor as Leo Thames's godmother is because they both believe that being a godmother is a deeply personal and spiritual commitment that has nothing to do with public appearances," said Jane Owen.
The publicist explained, "Leo Thames is still too young for a large adult wedding celebration, but he and his mother were able to joyfully celebrate Taylor and Kelce's marriage in his own very special, age-appropriate way during his summer break."
James Taylor
During a July 3 show in Massachusetts, James Taylor confirmed he and his wife, Caroline "Kim" Smedvig, had been invited to "a wedding at Madison Square tonight." However, his July 4-themed performance with his All-Star Band prevented him from joining the affair.
"I do want to wish the couple all happiness and smooth sailing and strength when it can't be smooth," the music legend told the crowd.
Lorde
Swift's friend Lorde was also a no-show at the celebration.
Maisie Peters
During an appearance on "The Zach Sang Show" in May, Eras Tour opener Maisie Peters confirmed she was not invited to Swift's big day.
"But I think that's OK ... obviously I'm a huge fan. And maybe one day I'll get to try the sourdough," she quipped.
Margaret Qualley
- Taylor Swift's Wedding Snub 'Broke' Blake Lively as Gigi Hadid's Attendance Was a 'Brutal Reminder' of 'How Much Things Have Changed,' Source Claims
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Were Invited to Taylor Swift's Wedding But 'Decided Not to Attend,' Source Claims: 'It Was the Right Thing to Do'
- Megyn Kelly Doubles Down on Trashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Massive Madison Square Garden Wedding: 'She's Empty Inside'
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While Jack Antonoff was spotted at the wedding, Margaret Qualley did not join Swift and Kelce for their lavish wedding festivities. A source later confirmed she quietly skipped the event because she and Antonoff had separated after nearly three years of marriage.
Melissa Garner Lee and Garret 'Jacknife' Lee
In a HuffPost op-ed published on July 8, Melissa Garner Lee shared her husband, Garret "Jacknife" Lee, had deleted their invitation to Taylor's wedding.
"'I got a text but I thought it was spam,' he told me, sounding defensive. 'WHAT!?' I asked in total disbelief," Melissa wrote.
She recalled Jacknife telling her, "Yeah — remember I told you I got a text from her manager? But I didn't respond to it. It didn't sound like him."
"A missed wedding will not be what breaks us. We're stronger than that. Still, it would've been fun to see her dress," Melissa expressed.
Michael Rubin
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin was so ready to join Taylor and Travis' high-profile celebration that he moved his annual White Party's traditional Fourth of July weekend date to July 1. However, he was not invited at all.
"I was not at the wedding," he TMZ. "No invite for me. Travis is a great guy, they're a great couple and I'm so happy for them."
Miles and Keleigh Teller
Amid falling out rumors, Miles and Keleigh Teller ultimately skipped Taylor and Travis' nuptials.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince William played coy when Amanda Holden asked if he had received an invitation to Taylor and Travis' high-profile celebration, saying, "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see."
Although he fueled speculation he and Kate Middleton would make an appearance at the wedding, the royals did not join the approximately 1,000 guests at the ceremony. However, OK! learned they had a top-secret meeting with Taylor and Travis just before their lavish MSG wedding.
Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse's attendance at the event did not guarantee Robert Pattinson's appearance due to the actor's packed schedule.
"I was working," he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on July 6. "I was shooting Batman this morning. Very busy."
Ryan Seacrest
On the July 6 episode of his radio show, Ryan Seacrest divulged he initially planned to attend Taylor and Travis' wedding.
"I RSVP'd to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special on the third and the fourth, so I had to cancel," he said. "It wasn't a waste! I was actually really excited. I was kind of torn."