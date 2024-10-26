Kelly Clarkson 'Wants to Rethink Her Makeup' Look After Weight-Loss: 'She's Feeling Really Good About Herself'
Is the world ready for Kelly Clarkson 2.0?
After the singer's recent slim-down, she's looking forward to changing up her look slightly.
“She’s regained some weight and doesn’t have that gaunt look anymore, so she wants to rethink her makeup too,” explained an insider. “She’s eager to experiment with eyeliners and makeup shades and lip color to bring out her features.”
The insider added: “She’s feeling really good about herself and wants it to show.”
As OK! previously reported, Clarkson, who shares River Rose and Remington Alexander with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, was involved in a nasty custody battle for quite some time before the two worked things out following their split.
Earlier this year, after making headlines for looking slimmer, the American Idol alum admitted she used medicine to help lose some of the weight.
"Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad," the "Breakaway" songstress explained. "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else."
Back in January, she admitted her doctor recommended she start watching her weight.
"But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, 'You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.' And I was like, 'But I'm not there yet,'" she said before she went on medicine.
"And then I waited two years and then I was like, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it,’” she recalled.
Now, Clarkson, who lives in New York, is ready for this new chapter of her life, which could mean finding some men to date.
“They know a lot of eligible men in the music world, both in Nashville and New York, where Kelly shoots her talk show and spends a lot of her time,” another source revealed of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who got married in 2005. “They hate to think of Kelly spending the prime of her life alone.”
However, the source said the TV host, 42, “insists she’s fine and that she has her friends and her kids, but no one really believes that.”
The pair, who have been married for nearly two decades, “aren’t being pushy about it. They’re letting Kelly know the offer is there. They want her to be as happy as they are!” the insider added.
