Kelly Clarkson Tears Up After Revealing She Was 'Hospitalized' During Both of Her Pregnancies: 'The Worst Thing'
Kelly Clarkson's pregnancies took a hard toll on her.
During the Monday, April 15, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old reflected on difficulties she faced carrying her daughter, River, 9, and son, Remington, 8, to term while discussing Arizona's Supreme Court's reinstated near-total abortion ban with special guest Hillary Clinton.
"I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times," revealed the "Stronger" singer, who shares her children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. "I mean, literally, I asked God, this is a real thing, 'to just take me and my son' in the hospital the second time because I was like, it's the worst thing … I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry."
While taking a moment to collect herself, Clinton, 76, informed the award-winning artist: "It’s OK, because you're speaking for so many. You’re speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world."
"It was just the worst … to make someone go through that — whew," Clarkson said, as she appeared upset by the new law taking away some of women's rights within the state.
"It was my decision," the "Because of You" hitmaker clarified. "And I'm so glad I did. I love my babies. But to make someone …"
- Valerie Bertinelli and Kelly Clarkson Reflect on Their 'Fresh New Start' 2 Years After Respective Divorces
- Inside Kelly Clarkson’s Dramatic Weight Loss Journey: Singer Wants to 'Set a Good Example' for Her Kids
- Kelly Clarkson 'Recovered Quickly' After 'Difficult' Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: She 'Has No Regrets'
The former Democratic presidential candidate chimed back in, stating: "There’s a cruelty toward women, toward women's lives."
"I feared it would happen but I hoped it wouldn't happen," Clinton confessed. "Now here we are in the middle of this very difficult period for women in about half the states in our country, who cannot get the care that they need. And the old law in Arizona is without exceptions and the danger to women's lives as well as to our right to make our own decisions about our bodies and ourselves is so profound."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Clarkson noted: "And you don't realize how hard it is. The fact that you would take that away from someone. That it can literally kill them. The fact if they're raped … by their family member … and they have to — like that, it's just like insane to me."
The American Idol alum's emotional conversation about the controversial subject comes after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in a 4-2 decision on Tuesday, April 9, to reinstate an 1864 law enforcing a near-total abortion ban within the state. The law is now one of the strictest abortion bans in America, though it includes a slim exception for saving a woman's life.