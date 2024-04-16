Kelly Clarkson Tears Up After Revealing She Was 'Hospitalized' During Both of Her Pregnancies: 'The Worst Thing'

"I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times," revealed the "Stronger" singer, who shares her children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. "I mean, literally, I asked God, this is a real thing, 'to just take me and my son' in the hospital the second time because I was like, it's the worst thing … I didn’t know I’d get emotional, sorry."

While taking a moment to collect herself, Clinton, 76, informed the award-winning artist: "It’s OK, because you're speaking for so many. You’re speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world."