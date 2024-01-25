Kelly Clarkson and Chrissy Teigen Bond Over Their Sons' Aversion to Vegetables After Model Receives Criticism Over Miles' Palate
Even the biggest stars can’t get their kids to eat a veggie!
On Thursday, January 25, Chrissy & Dave Dine Out costars, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang, spoke with host Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show about how difficult it is to make their kids eat a balanced diet.
Teigen, who recently admitted her son Miles, 5, has “never” had a vegetable on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, revealed how she prepares meals for her five kids.
“I definitely take orders,” she confessed of her oldest son’s pickiness. “At this point with Miles, I said the other day, he doesn’t eat vegetables. I mean not a carrot stick. It’s just like a big fight with him.”
Clarkson agreed with Teigen, saying, “Thank you. No one wants to admit to that.”
“I have to sneak it in, into a cup that is colorful, that you can’t tell what the color is,” Clarkson admitted of feeding her son Remington, 7. “And that’s how I sneak it in — in like a juice or a smoothie. He will not do it. He will smell it out and be like, ‘This is a vegetable.’ And he is like hard against it.”
The pair continued to bond over the frustrating parenting debacle, with Clarkson even sharing, “I have sent him to bed hungry.”
Teigen, however, said she often waits on Miles hand and foot so he eats.
Chang, 46, then chimed into the conversation, noting his kids are picky about what he cooks despite being a professional chef.
“That actually makes me feel good,” Clarkson replied, who shares daughter River, 9, and son Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “When I do cook, I’m like, ‘Do you know how hard this was for me? I don’t do this.’ And I feel like I did a good job and they do not eat it.”
- 'Bad Parenting 101': Chrissy Teigen Torn Apart After Revealing Son Miles, 5, Has 'Never' Had a Vegetable
- Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Revealing Son Miles, 5, Hasn't Eaten a Vegetable: 'That’s Their Only Way of Really Having Power'
- Chrissy Teigen Says Her Recipes Were 'Evil' After Changing Her Cooking Method: 'I Used to Tell People Outrageous Things'
“It makes me feel good that you are an actual chef. They are just like, ‘Hard pass, where’s the mac and cheese?’” she added.
As OK! previously reported, after Teigen was candid about Miles’ palate last Thursday, she received tons of backlash criticizing her ability to parent.
“Are your kids good eaters?” Jimmy Kimmel questioned the model, to which she replied, “Well, my daughter and John are here, they’re in the first row.”
“I always say, she goes to The Voice all the time and she sees daddy work but she’s never really come to see me so we snatched her up from school and she came to see this,” Teigen said on the talk show. “But Luna is the best eater. Luna is amazing, she eats salads, vegetables.”
She then revealed: “Miles has still not had a vegetable. He is six, almost. He accidentally ate a broccoli floret in a fried rice and was so upset about it.”
Following her appearance on the program, social media users ripped Teigen apart for her kid’s diet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“That is bad parenting 101,” one person penned, while a second added, “Besides growing up filthy rich, I feel bad for those kids.”
“Horrible mother and person!” another hater wrote, while a third declared, “She is the worst.”