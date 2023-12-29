Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction as She Arrives at Polo Bar With John Legend in NYC

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to suffering a wardrobe malfunction every once in a while, which is why when she didn't wear a bra to her husband John Legend's birthday celebration in New York City on Thursday, December 28, she shrugged it off.

The model, 38, who wore short velvet pants and a sheer black blouse, pulled up to The Polo Bar with the musician, who turned 45 that day. But the cookbook author gave some people a peep show, as her blouse slipped to the side when they were photographed outside.