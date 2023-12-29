Chrissy Teigen Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction as She Arrives at Polo Bar With John Legend in NYC
Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to suffering a wardrobe malfunction every once in a while, which is why when she didn't wear a bra to her husband John Legend's birthday celebration in New York City on Thursday, December 28, she shrugged it off.
The model, 38, who wore short velvet pants and a sheer black blouse, pulled up to The Polo Bar with the musician, who turned 45 that day. But the cookbook author gave some people a peep show, as her blouse slipped to the side when they were photographed outside.
The mom-of-four wore her hair down and held the musician's hand when they left the restaurant.
That same day, Teigen shared a video of the "All of Me" crooner in a van as he danced in his seat. "My baby," she gushed.
This is hardly the first time the brunette babe has had a wardrobe slip-up. As OK! previously reported, Teigen couldn't help but make a joke out of a situation at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala.
The star revealed via Instagram that her dress' back zipper wound up coming apart once inside the event.
The Chrissy's Court star had a friend photograph the ordeal, which showed Teigen bending down to show a gap in her black gown that was only fastened at the top.
"Oh lol," she quipped.
Recently, when Teigen and Legend brought their four kids — Luna, Miles, Wren and Esti — to New York City for the holidays, the TV personality went to the bathroom in just a bralette and shorts while they were at a restaurant.
"New York Christmas was the best idea," she captioned a slew of photos from their getaway.
The Voice coach previously shared he was thrilled to be making new memories with his two youngest kids.
"They've never had Christmas before," he said. "They won't really get it yet, but we're excited to have all of us together celebrating Christmas."
"We're not going to be working over the holidays," he added. "We're just going to relax and enjoy each other and I'm excited for that."