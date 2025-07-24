Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Bob Haircut as She Returns to 'The Voice' Season 29: Watch

Kelly Clarkson chopped off her long hair for a special 'champions' season of 'The Voice.'

The pop star, 43, flaunted a brand-new bob while announcing her return to The Voice Season 29 on Wednesday, July 23.

Kelly Clarkson chopped her hair off as mental health concerns continue to mount.

Clarkson's blonde locks grazed her shoulders, a striking contrast to her previous butt-length strands. As the coach's chair spun around, she was all smiles, donned in a white button-down and black tie wrapped around her shoulders.

"We've got some tricks up our sleeve, so y'all get ready!" the singer exclaimed.

It's unclear whether the new look is a wig or if Clarkson actually trimmed her hair.