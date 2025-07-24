Kelly Clarkson Debuts New Bob Haircut as She Returns to 'The Voice' Season 29: Watch
Kelly Clarkson chopped her hair off as mental health concerns continue to mount.
The pop star, 43, flaunted a brand-new bob while announcing her return to The Voice Season 29 on Wednesday, July 23.
Clarkson's blonde locks grazed her shoulders, a striking contrast to her previous butt-length strands. As the coach's chair spun around, she was all smiles, donned in a white button-down and black tie wrapped around her shoulders.
"We've got some tricks up our sleeve, so y'all get ready!" the singer exclaimed.
It's unclear whether the new look is a wig or if Clarkson actually trimmed her hair.
Kelly Clarkson Returns to 'The Voice'
Her last stint as a coach on The Voice was in 2023. In spring 2026, she will return alongside John Legend and Adam Levine for the series' first-ever "Battle of Champions." This also marks the first time there will be three coaches instead of four.
"Kelly is back… now we all go back to watching it!" one person wrote.
"Wait I wasn’t ready. KC lookin’ fiiine," another quipped.
- Kelly Clarkson Facing 'Emotional' and 'Physical Distress' That Led to Vegas Show Cancellations, Source Reveals: 'She's on Thin Ice'
- Kelly Clarkson Praised for 'Healthy' New Look Ahead of NYC Talk Show Relaunch: 'She's Glowing!'
- The Voice Returns With A New Look For Season 19 Amid Pandemic — Watch The Clip
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Clarkson Cancels Las Vegas Residency
Clarkson raised concerns earlier this month when she canceled her Las Vegas residency debut on Friday, July 4. Just 90 minutes before she planned to take the stage, she notified fans that she would not be performing due to vocal issues.
"She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before," a source explained. "She cannot risk damaging her cords further – she’s on thin ice."
However, another insider speculated that the cancelation had more to do with some personal struggles Clarkson has been conquering behind the scenes.
"Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated...Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to...it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her," the source dished.
The musician directly addressed her fans to explain why she did not perform.
"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," the "Since U Been Gone" singer wrote on Instagram. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve."
She officially kicked off her tour on July 11 and will do 18 shows through November 15.