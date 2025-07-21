Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Simple Reason Why She Hasn't Dated Since Brandon Blackstock Divorce
Kelly Clarkson is "stronger" when single.
The singer, 43, dished to attendees of her Sunday, July 20, Las Vegas concert about why she hasn't put herself back on the market yet after splitting from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
"Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t," she vulnerably stated in between songs. "I'm like, 'It's hard anyway.' Add a spotlight, and it's just a dumpster fire."
Fans cheered Clarkson on from the audience as she got real about her love life.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Divorce
The "Stronger" singer split from Blackstock 48, in 2020 due to "irreconcilable differences." The duo — who share River, 11, and Remington, 9 — finalized the divorce in 2022.
In the year following her separation, Clarkson revealed she was not looking for a new partner for the time being.
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," she said in a September 2023 Instagram Live. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on. And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over."
- Kelly Clarkson Is 'in No Rush to Be in Another Relationship' After Messy Divorce: 'Doesn’t Yearn for a Life Partner'
- Single Kelly Clarkson Reveals Whether She's Ready to Date Again After Brandon Blackstock Divorce
- Kelly Clarkson Is 'Enjoying The Single Life & All The Freedoms That Come Along With It' After Messy Divorce From Brandon Blackstock: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kelly Clarkson Cancels Las Vegas Residency Minutes Before Showtime
It was just two weeks prior to her dating confession that she canceled the July 4 opening night of her "Studio Sessions" residency just 90 minutes before showtime.
"She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before," a source spilled to a publication. "She cannot risk damaging her cords further – she’s on thin ice."
However, a second insider indicated there might be more going on behind the scenes with Clarkson than she's leading on.
"Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated...Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to...it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her," the source revealed.
Clarkson took to Instagram to explain the sudden switch-up directly to her fans.
"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," the American Idol alum wrote. "I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve."
She added, "The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can’t wait to be back next weekend and show y’all what we’ve been working on."
On July 11, the musician officially kicked off her residency. She will perform a total of 18 shows through November 15.