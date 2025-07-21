Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Simple Reason Why She Hasn't Dated Since Brandon Blackstock Divorce

The "Stronger" singer split from Blackstock 48, in 2020 due to "irreconcilable differences." The duo — who share River, 11, and Remington, 9 — finalized the divorce in 2022.

In the year following her separation, Clarkson revealed she was not looking for a new partner for the time being.

"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," she said in a September 2023 Instagram Live. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on. And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over."