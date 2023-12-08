'Good for Her!': Kelly Clarkson Fans Gush Pop Star Looks 'So Much Happier' After Her Move to New York
Kelly Clarkson fans couldn't be happier for the pop star after her move to the Big Apple!
The "Because of You" singer looked stunning on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in a deep red, long-sleeve top and a cream skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her blonde hair hung loosely around her shoulders and she finished off the look with bright red lipstick.
Fans flooded the comments section of a clip from the show, gushing about how amazing and content she's looked lately.
"Kelly your new team behind your fashion and makeup is spot on!!! You never looked brighter and so much happier," one follower wrote, while another penned, "Omg Kelly looks bomb."
"Kelly looks so healthy…good for her. She is so d--- talented! She is hitting her stride in her career," a third fan said, and a fourth chimed in, "She needed NY just as much as they needed to have Kelly!!! Love this!"
This comes after Clarkson opened up on her recent weight loss while speaking with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush for the Monday, November 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
"I love losing weight," she declared before joking, "But here's the thing, jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist."
As OK! previously reported, the "Stronger" artist lost around 40 pounds over this past year and is feeling "amazing," according to a source.
"She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas," the source explained of her diet changes. "And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine."
She also shared she'd been "very depressed for the last three years" prior to her move from Los Angeles to New York.
"I think I really needed the change," Clarkson said at the time. "I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start," she added, referring to kids River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, who she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
"Emotionally, I'm better," she continued. "I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others. You can only compartmentalize so much, you know? And I'm very good at it, but you can only do that for so long."