Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Slimmer Figure in Black Leather Jumpsuit as She Continues Her Weight Loss Journey: Photos

Source: mega;@thekellyclarksonshow/youtube
Nov. 27 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is looking better than ever as she wraps up 2023!

On the Monday, November 27, episode of her eponymous talk show, the singer wowed in a black leather jumpsuit, which she paired with black stiletto heels.

kelly clarkson slimmer figure black leather jumpsuit weight loss photos
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

Kelly Clarkson looked gorgeous as she interviewed Kevin Bacon on the Monday, November 27, episode of her talk show.

Fans loved the hot look, with one person commenting, "Absolutely STUNNING 🔥 ❤️❤️," while another wrote, "🔥🔥 Kelly, you look great."

Clarkson has dropped several pounds and debuted a new hairstyle over the past few months, earning herself tons of compliments.

On an episode of Today, the mom-of-two, 41, admitted she "loves losing weight," but that doesn't mean it's come easily.

kelly clarkson slimmer figure black leather jumpsuit weight loss photos
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/instagram

An insider claimed she's lost over 40 pounds.

As OK! reported, the American Idol alum explained that her 40-pound weight loss was actually a "side effect" of going off of thyroid medication.

Instead, Clarkson decided to manage her condition naturally by following the tips she read about in Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.

"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic. I know the industry loves the weight gone, but for me it wasn't [about] the weight," she insisted. "For me, it was, 'I'm not on my medicine anymore.'"

kelly clarkson slimmer figure black leather jumpsuit weight loss photos
Source: mega

Clarkson shares two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Nonetheless, the "Walk Away" crooner admitted the diet isn't suitable for some. "It's really expensive to do," she noted. "I was poor growing up and there was no way my family could have afforded this."

Before discussing her body's transformation, some accused the talk show host of taking the weight loss drug Ozempic, though sources denied the gossip.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson
kelly clarkson slimmer figure black leather jumpsuit weight loss photos
Source: mega

The singer said she's more focused on being healthy than losing weight.

"She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine," the insider spilled. "She feels amazing."

Another insider told RadarOnline.com that The Voice alum sticks to a "regimented, balanced diet that's low on carbs and calories but high on protein."

The star's physical transformation comes as she kicked off a new chapter by relocating to New York City earlier this year.

"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," Clarkson explained of trying to move on after splitting from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2021. "I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."

The vocalist raved over the "energy" of the Big Apple, noting that even though she has been recognized on the street, fans never really bother her.

"I have literally never been bothered on the subway. Maybe just like, 'Oh, hey, I like your music,' but then they walk off," Clarkson explained. "That's what I love about New Yorkers. Everybody's got their own life. They're like, 'Yours is not more important than mine, so have a nice day.'"

