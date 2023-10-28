Kelly Clarkson's Inner Circle 'Itching to Set Her Up' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'She’s Ready to Get Out There and Have Some Fun'
It looks like Kelly Clarkson is slowly but surely getting back in the dating game — three years after her nasty split from Brandon Blackstock.
“Her friends and colleagues are all itching to set her up and she’s excited to go on some dates,” an insider dished of the TV star's life post-divorce. “Kelly’s not rushing into anything but there’s no way she’s going to sit around being single forever. She’s ready to smile again and get out there and have some fun.”
As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old declared she didn't want to find someone else at the moment.
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," she said in a video in September. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."
The mom-of-two, who recently moved to New York where she will host her talk show, shared some advice as to how she how she got out of a funk after the divorce.
"In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things," she said of how she coped. "Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do."
The book author, who shares River Rose and Remington with her ex, is even feeling herself as she's been on a health kick lately. “Kelly says getting back at Brandon wasn’t her motivation,” said the source. “But deep down it does give her a smug sense of satisfaction!”
“Everyone’s been telling Kelly how incredible she looks, which is a really nice ego boost,” they added. "She’s having a lot of fun with her clothes. She’s gone from covering up and camouflaging her waistline to showing off her figure.”
The "Stronger" songstress also admitted that moving to the East Coast was much-needed.
"I love living here, and I’m a Texas girl, so I did not think I was gonna love it so much. But you will see this face all the time at the park. I love walking around," she noted.
"They love getting on the subway. My son doesn’t allow us to stand near him, so he looks like he’s by himself. He’s 7! I was like, ‘OK’ and he’s like, ‘No, I’m alone,’" she revealed. "But I love it here. I think it’s what you surround yourself with."
