Kelly Clarkson's Inner Circle 'Itching to Set Her Up' After Brandon Blackstock Divorce: 'She’s Ready to Get Out There and Have Some Fun'

As OK! previously reported, the 41-year-old declared she didn't want to find someone else at the moment.

"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," she said in a video in September. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."