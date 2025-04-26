Kelly Clarkson Is 'at a Crossroads' Over Renewing Contract for Her TV Show or Leaving: 'She’s Torn'
Kelly Clarkson can't decide whether or not she should break away from The Kelly Clarkson Show.
While the singer's NYC-based series continues to make new viewership records in its sixth season, a source said she could still leave the program even if it meant giving up a hefty paycheck.
"She’s at a crossroads — she’s torn because everyone is telling her she’d be crazy to step away from huge success, but missing time with her kids weighs heavily on her," the source explained.
Added the insider, "What she’ll do when the actual contract is up seems to be the million-dollar question."
"Kelly loves the crew, singing with her band, and interviewing guests — she’s just tired of the grind of a daily talk show," another source revealed. "She has a very positive attitude, but it could be that she just realized how much time flies. So she’s weighing her options."
As OK! reported, it's been rumored the vocalist makes around $1 million from every month of the show, and she would likely "get a substantial raise" if she signs on for more seasons when her contract ends next year.
The American Idol alum, 42, recently touched on the mom guilt she feels when trying to juggle her multifaceted career with parenting daughter River, 10, and son Remy, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 48.
“I don’t know when the school systems thought it would be a good plan for families and their emotional stability to start having performances at 10 a.m. during the week,” she told Kylie Kelce on the “Not Gonna Lie” podcast. “A lot of [parents] work.”
“We just look like a------ when we’re not there," Clarkson spilled. "Then [my kids] go, ‘Why was this mom there?’ And then you have to say, ‘Because that kid’s got a better mom.'”
Gossip about her impending decision heightened when she was absent from several episodes in March without sharing the exact reason, with a source claiming it was due to "personal matters."
Meanwhile, the "Since U Been Gone" crooner recently hit a major milestone on her program, having aired 1,000 episodes.
"For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together," she told fans. "And along the way, we found comfort in one another. And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created."
