Kelly Clarkson Promises Fans a 'Good Time' During Las Vegas Performance as Drama With Brooklyn Store Rages On: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson returned to Las Vegas, Nev., in the wake of her public drama with a Brooklyn, N.Y., store. Clarkson blasted Art of Play via social media on October 10, claiming the business treated her "like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman" when she tried to buy a $15,000 mechanical bird. Despite the ordeal, the singer, 44, performed at a corporate event on October 15 at Allegiant Stadium and seemed to be in good spirits as she addressed the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

'Are You Ready for a Good Time?'

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson performed her greatest hits at Allegiant Stadium.

The star did not address the controversy, which is still raging on, while entertaining the crowd with her greatest hits. "Are you all ready for a good time?" she shouted at the cheering stadium before serenading fans with “Stronger,” “Since U Been Gone” and “My Life Would Suck Without You.” Shortly before she took the stage, Art of Play released security footage of Clarkson's shopping experience while also alleging that she put the employees of their store "in danger."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA, @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT Kelly Clarkson was spotted addressing an employee in the back of the store.

In the footage, the mom-of-two spent only a few minutes shopping around the luxury shop, during which she appeared to pick up several items to purchase. She then spoke to an employee about the $15,000 automaton bird. She later alleged the employee looked at her "as if [she] couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable." Clarkson was then spotted leaving the store, putting the items she picked up back on the shelves and seemingly addressing the clerk at the front about her interaction before storming out.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @PABLOTORREFINDSOUT The store later alleged that the item Kelly Clarkson wanted to buy was not for sale.

After the star blasted them online, the store claimed the bird she was looking at wasn't for sale. "We explained that while Molly is permanently attached to the wall and serves as a de facto mascot for our shop, a nearly identical automaton is owned by the creator of the machines, a brilliant artist named Bliss Kolb, who lives in Seattle," they wrote in a statement on social media. However, Clarkson hit back, posting a photo of the bird with a $15,000 price tag hanging next to it. The back-and-forth has caused much discourse online, which the owners of Art of Play claimed has negatively affected their neighborhood.

'Kelly Clarkson Put Us in Danger'

Source: MEGA The store claimed Kelly Clarkson put them 'in danger.'