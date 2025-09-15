Reba McEntire Reveals How Stepson Brandon Blackstock's Kids Are 'Bonding' After His Death: 'One Day at a Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire stepped on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards alongside her fiancé, Rex Linn, where she opened up about her stepson Brandon Blackstock’s children following his recent death. Before taking the stage to perform the Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” McEntire was questioned by a reporter on the red carpet about Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson’s two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9.

'One Day at a Time'

Source: mega Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's children are taking his death 'one day at a time.'

When asked how the talent manager’s children were handling their father’s death, Reba said they were busy spending time together. “Well, we miss him; we miss him every minute,” the country artist shared. “The kids are doing well; they’re all bonding together and hanging out with each other — and take it one day at a time. We know God’s got this.” Brandon died at the age of 48 on August 7 after battling skin cancer. A rep for his family released a statement on his death, sharing how he “battled cancer for more than three years,” adding, “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Brandon and Kelly’s divorce was finalized in March 2022 after the American Idol star filed in June 2020. While they weren’t married during his cancer battle, the former couple had a rocky aftermath, with Brandon even striking up a romantic relationship with Kelly’s former assistant Brittney Marie Jones.

As OK! reported, the “Stronger” artist had regrets about how their divorce added stress to Brandon’s life amid his declining state of health. “Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer,” a source told a news outlet in August. “Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them.”

