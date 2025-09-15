or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Reba McEntire
OK LogoNEWS

Reba McEntire Reveals How Stepson Brandon Blackstock's Kids Are 'Bonding' After His Death: 'One Day at a Time'

photo of Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock, River Rose and Remington Alexander
Source: mega

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's two children are 'bonding' following their father's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 14 2025, Published 9:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Reba McEntire stepped on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards alongside her fiancé, Rex Linn, where she opened up about her stepson Brandon Blackstock’s children following his recent death.

Before taking the stage to perform the Golden Girls theme song, “Thank You for Being a Friend,” McEntire was questioned by a reporter on the red carpet about Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson’s two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9.

Article continues below advertisement

'One Day at a Time'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
photo of Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's children are taking his death 'one day at a time'
Source: mega

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's children are taking his death 'one day at a time.'

When asked how the talent manager’s children were handling their father’s death, Reba said they were busy spending time together.

“Well, we miss him; we miss him every minute,” the country artist shared. “The kids are doing well; they’re all bonding together and hanging out with each other — and take it one day at a time. We know God’s got this.”

Brandon died at the age of 48 on August 7 after battling skin cancer. A rep for his family released a statement on his death, sharing how he “battled cancer for more than three years,” adding, “He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock Dates Kelly Clarkson's Former Assistant Before Death

photo of Brandon Blackstock dated Kelly Clarkson's former assistant before his death

Brandon Blackstock dated Kelly Clarkson's former assistant before his death.

Brandon and Kelly’s divorce was finalized in March 2022 after the American Idol star filed in June 2020. While they weren’t married during his cancer battle, the former couple had a rocky aftermath, with Brandon even striking up a romantic relationship with Kelly’s former assistant Brittney Marie Jones.

MORE ON:
Reba McEntire

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson Was Regretful About 'Stressful' Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

photo of A source revealed Kelly Clarkson was upset that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock added extra 'stress' to him amid his cancer battle
Source: mega

A source revealed Kelly Clarkson was upset that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock added extra 'stress' to him amid his cancer battle.

As OK! reported, the “Stronger” artist had regrets about how their divorce added stress to Brandon’s life amid his declining state of health.

“Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer,” a source told a news outlet in August. “Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them.”

Kelly Clarkson 'Protected' Her Kids From Reality of Divorce From Cancer-Stricken Brandon Blackstock

photo of Kelly Clarkson wanted to 'protect' her kids from the reality of her divorce from their cancer-stricken father
Source: mega

Kelly Clarkson wanted to 'protect' her kids from the reality of her divorce from their cancer-stricken father.

Despite their legal woes, the “Since U Been Gone” singer prioritized their kids before Brandon passed away. She often canceled concerts and missed segments of her eponymous talk show. According to the insider, the mom-of-two was focused on “being there for her kids,” as she wanted to “protect” them from the harsh reality between her and their cancer-stricken dad.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.