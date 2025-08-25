NEWS Kelly Clarkson Wears $22K Tarot Card Pendant Following Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson was seen wearing a $22K tarot pendant after Brandon Blackstock died at 48 years old. OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson was spotted for the first time since Brandon Blackstock's death on August 23.

Article continues below advertisement

The pendant holds a profound meaning, representing hope, inspiration, positivity, renewal, healing and rejuvenation. The Star card, which features a woman kneeling among land, sea and stars, conveys that even in the darkest times, light will prevail. "It serves as a reminder to keep a renewed sense of hope during difficult periods and your courage will be rewarded," the jewelry brand states on its website.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The pendant symbolizes hope, renewal and healing.

Article continues below advertisement

The jewelry description captures the essence of the piece: "There's a feeling of magic as she lets go of what no longer serves her to welcome in a new, peaceful chapter of life. The ultimate message of the card is to dream big and open yourself to new ideas and opportunities." Clarkson was dressed in all-black, completing her look with a cowboy hat and sunglasses, as she arrived at the airport alongside her sister, Alyssa and her two children, River, 11 and Remington, 9.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Kelly Clarkson arrived with her sister Alyssa and her children at the airport.

Article continues below advertisement

The stunning pendant, crafted from 18-carat yellow gold and adorned with sapphire, tsavorite, diamonds and black onyx, retails for $22,500 or $27,000 when paired with a 20-inch ball chain. Clarkson shares her children with Blackstock, whom she was married to from October 2013 until March 2022. Blackstock died earlier this month at age 48 after a private, three-year battle with melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his death, Clarkson reportedly experienced feelings of guilt, questioning if the stress from their contentious divorce contributed to his health issues. "Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer," a source told Daily Mail. "Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them." The insider added that "being there for her kids is helping her cope with the onslaught of emotions." Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years and share two children, River and Remington. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage: Savannah, 23 and Seth, 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Brandon Blackstock died at 48 after a private battle with melanoma.