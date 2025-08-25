or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kelly Clarkson
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson Wears $22K Tarot Card Pendant Following Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson was seen wearing a $22K tarot pendant after Brandon Blackstock died at 48 years old.

Profile Image

Aug. 25 2025, Published 9:11 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson is embracing renewal and healing following the tragic death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The Grammy-winning singer was spotted at LAX on Saturday, August 23, wearing Sorellina Jewelry's Le Stelle (The Star) Tarot Card pendant, valued at $22,500. This marked her first public appearance since Blackstock's passing.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson was spotted for the first time since Brandon Blackstock's death on August 23.

Article continues below advertisement

The pendant holds a profound meaning, representing hope, inspiration, positivity, renewal, healing and rejuvenation. The Star card, which features a woman kneeling among land, sea and stars, conveys that even in the darkest times, light will prevail.

"It serves as a reminder to keep a renewed sense of hope during difficult periods and your courage will be rewarded," the jewelry brand states on its website.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: Mega

The pendant symbolizes hope, renewal and healing.

Article continues below advertisement

The jewelry description captures the essence of the piece: "There's a feeling of magic as she lets go of what no longer serves her to welcome in a new, peaceful chapter of life. The ultimate message of the card is to dream big and open yourself to new ideas and opportunities."

Clarkson was dressed in all-black, completing her look with a cowboy hat and sunglasses, as she arrived at the airport alongside her sister, Alyssa and her two children, River, 11 and Remington, 9.

MORE ON:
Kelly Clarkson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Kelly Clarkson arrived with her sister Alyssa and her children at the airport.

Article continues below advertisement

The stunning pendant, crafted from 18-carat yellow gold and adorned with sapphire, tsavorite, diamonds and black onyx, retails for $22,500 or $27,000 when paired with a 20-inch ball chain.

Clarkson shares her children with Blackstock, whom she was married to from October 2013 until March 2022. Blackstock died earlier this month at age 48 after a private, three-year battle with melanoma, the most aggressive form of skin cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his death, Clarkson reportedly experienced feelings of guilt, questioning if the stress from their contentious divorce contributed to his health issues. "Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer," a source told Daily Mail. "Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them."

The insider added that "being there for her kids is helping her cope with the onslaught of emotions."

Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years and share two children, River and Remington. Blackstock also has two children from a previous marriage: Savannah, 23 and Seth, 18.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Clarkson
Source: Mega

Brandon Blackstock died at 48 after a private battle with melanoma.

In an intriguing twist, after Blackstock's passing, it surfaced that he had been involved with Clarkson's former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones.

Allegedly, Jones cheated on her husband with Blackstock, leading to a controversial revelation. Her ex-husband, Greg LaPoint, discovered the affair during the summer of 2023. "He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock's] fling starting during his marriage," a source shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.