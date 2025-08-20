NEWS Why Kelly Clarkson Feels Guilty That Divorce Drama Played a Role in Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Source: MEGA Singer Kelly Clarkson reflected on the final years of her late ex Brandon Blackstock’s life and reportedly felt guilty about the stress their divorce added. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 20 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is reflecting on the final years of her late ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s life and reportedly feels guilty about the stress their divorce added. “Kelly is aware of talk that stress can impact the body and make someone more susceptible to cancer,” a source told a news outlet on Wednesday, August 20. “Although the timing could be purely coincidental, she knows how much tension the divorce and lawsuits put on them.”

Brandon Blackstock Died at 48 Years Old

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock died earlier this month.

Blackstock was 48 years old when he died earlier this month following a private, three-year battle with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. The former couple had been married for nearly seven years before splitting in 2020. Although the insider recounted that the American Idol winner, 43, “doesn’t blame herself,” Clarkson was “conscious that the double whammy of the divorce and the fact that he had to repay her millions of dollars was very tough on him.”

Kelly Clarkson 'Felt Bad' After Learning Ex's Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson shared two children with her late ex-husband.

A separate source told the outlet that Clarkson — who shares daughter River and son Remy with Blackstock — “doesn’t want to harp on about what this might have done for Brandon’s health, but it does cross her mind. And it does make her think that maybe she could [have] done more, even though that is unrealistic at its core.” After finding out about her ex’s diagnosis, the talk show host “felt bad” and put aside the “frustrating” divorce proceedings to “protect” their children. “Being there for her kids is helping her to cope with the onslaught of emotions,” according to the source.

Kelly Clarkson Filed for Divorce in 2020

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock split in 2020.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020, which was finalized after two years of messy legal battles. The "Stronger" singer and talent agent reached a divorce settlement in 2022 that outlined property division, custody arrangements and a hefty alimony agreement. The Grammy winner was ordered to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1.3 million, along with $115,000 a month in spousal and child support until January 2024.

Kelly Clarkson Sued Brandon Blackstock

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson later sued Brandon Blackstock for overcharging her while managing her.