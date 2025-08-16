Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Brittney Marie Jones Allegedly Cheated on Husband With Brandon Blackstock as Scandal Erupts

Article continues below advertisement

The relationship between Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her former assistant Brittney Marie Jones was revealed in Blackstock’s obituary after his death on August 7. While Clarkson and her ex were separated at the time of their romance, Jones was married to Gypsy Nights musician Greg LaPoint when she first initiated a relationship with the talent manager.

'He Got Screwed Over'

Source: @gooserocks11/Instagram A source claimed Greg LaPoint was 'screwed over' by his ex-wife's affair with Brandon Blackstock.

According to an insider, LaPoint found out about his ex-wife’s affair with Blackstock in the summer of 2023. “He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock’s] fling starting during his marriage,” the source claimed. When the drummer found out about Jones cheating on him, he reportedly asked her for an immediate divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones Lived Together in Montana

Source: @gooserocks11/Instagram Brittney Marie Jones lived with Brandon Blackstock from April 2024 until his death.

Public records state Jones and Blackstock had been living together since at least April 2024 in the talent manager’s $1.7 million Montana home — all the way until his death. Although Clarkson’s ex-assistant cited in court documents that her separation from LaPoint occurred in January 2023, she didn’t file for a divorce until July of that same year. At the time she claimed she had legally separated from the “Late Last Year” drummer, LaPoint had posted a photo to social media of them looking happy while on a hike.

Brittney Marie Jones Worked for Brandon Blackstock After Job With Kelly Clarkson

Source: mega Brittney Marie Jones worked for both Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.

Sources claimed Blackstock did not cheat on Clarkson with Jones despite being in close contact with her during the downfall of his marriage to the “Since U Been Gone” singer. Jones worked for Clarkson as her assistant from 2016 to 2018. The entertainer filed to divorce Blackstock in June 2020 before it was finalized in March 2022. After working for Clarkson, Jones served as Blackstock’s executive assistant and continued working for his ranch in Montana, V Bar V Cattle Co., after her job with the “Stronger” artist ended.

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Named in Brandon Blackstock's Obituary

Source: mega Brandon Blackstock's obituary did not mention Kelly Clarkson.