Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Brittney Marie Jones Allegedly Cheated on Husband With Brandon Blackstock as Scandal Erupts
The relationship between Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her former assistant Brittney Marie Jones was revealed in Blackstock’s obituary after his death on August 7.
While Clarkson and her ex were separated at the time of their romance, Jones was married to Gypsy Nights musician Greg LaPoint when she first initiated a relationship with the talent manager.
'He Got Screwed Over'
According to an insider, LaPoint found out about his ex-wife’s affair with Blackstock in the summer of 2023. “He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock’s] fling starting during his marriage,” the source claimed.
When the drummer found out about Jones cheating on him, he reportedly asked her for an immediate divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones Lived Together in Montana
Public records state Jones and Blackstock had been living together since at least April 2024 in the talent manager’s $1.7 million Montana home — all the way until his death.
Although Clarkson’s ex-assistant cited in court documents that her separation from LaPoint occurred in January 2023, she didn’t file for a divorce until July of that same year.
At the time she claimed she had legally separated from the “Late Last Year” drummer, LaPoint had posted a photo to social media of them looking happy while on a hike.
Brittney Marie Jones Worked for Brandon Blackstock After Job With Kelly Clarkson
Sources claimed Blackstock did not cheat on Clarkson with Jones despite being in close contact with her during the downfall of his marriage to the “Since U Been Gone” singer.
Jones worked for Clarkson as her assistant from 2016 to 2018. The entertainer filed to divorce Blackstock in June 2020 before it was finalized in March 2022. After working for Clarkson, Jones served as Blackstock’s executive assistant and continued working for his ranch in Montana, V Bar V Cattle Co., after her job with the “Stronger” artist ended.
Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Named in Brandon Blackstock's Obituary
Blackstock’s obituary included a detailed paragraph about the empire he and Jones were working to create — but failed to mention Clarkson, the mother of two of his children River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9.
“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” the tribute reads.
Brandon died after battling melanoma cancer. He was 48 years old when he passed away.