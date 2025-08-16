or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brandon Blackstock
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Brittney Marie Jones Allegedly Cheated on Husband With Brandon Blackstock as Scandal Erupts

photo of Brittney Marie Jones, Greg LaPoint, Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA;@gooserocks11/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson's former assistant was accused of cheating on her ex-husband with Brandon Blackstock.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 16 2025, Published 12:11 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

The relationship between Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and her former assistant Brittney Marie Jones was revealed in Blackstock’s obituary after his death on August 7.

While Clarkson and her ex were separated at the time of their romance, Jones was married to Gypsy Nights musician Greg LaPoint when she first initiated a relationship with the talent manager.

Article continues below advertisement

'He Got Screwed Over'

photo of A source claimed Greg LaPoint was 'screwed over' by his ex-wife's affair with Brandon Blackstock
Source: @gooserocks11/Instagram

A source claimed Greg LaPoint was 'screwed over' by his ex-wife's affair with Brandon Blackstock.

According to an insider, LaPoint found out about his ex-wife’s affair with Blackstock in the summer of 2023. “He got screwed over due to [Jones and Blackstock’s] fling starting during his marriage,” the source claimed.

When the drummer found out about Jones cheating on him, he reportedly asked her for an immediate divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock and Brittney Marie Jones Lived Together in Montana

photo of Brittney Marie Jones lived with Brandon Blackstock from April 2024 until his death
Source: @gooserocks11/Instagram

Brittney Marie Jones lived with Brandon Blackstock from April 2024 until his death.

Public records state Jones and Blackstock had been living together since at least April 2024 in the talent manager’s $1.7 million Montana home — all the way until his death.

Although Clarkson’s ex-assistant cited in court documents that her separation from LaPoint occurred in January 2023, she didn’t file for a divorce until July of that same year.

At the time she claimed she had legally separated from the “Late Last Year” drummer, LaPoint had posted a photo to social media of them looking happy while on a hike.

MORE ON:
Brandon Blackstock

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brittney Marie Jones Worked for Brandon Blackstock After Job With Kelly Clarkson

photo of Brittney Marie Jones worked for both Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: mega

Brittney Marie Jones worked for both Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock.

Sources claimed Blackstock did not cheat on Clarkson with Jones despite being in close contact with her during the downfall of his marriage to the “Since U Been Gone” singer.

Jones worked for Clarkson as her assistant from 2016 to 2018. The entertainer filed to divorce Blackstock in June 2020 before it was finalized in March 2022. After working for Clarkson, Jones served as Blackstock’s executive assistant and continued working for his ranch in Montana, V Bar V Cattle Co., after her job with the “Stronger” artist ended.

Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Assistant Named in Brandon Blackstock's Obituary

photo of Brandon Blackstock's obituary did not mention Kelly Clarkson
Source: mega

Brandon Blackstock's obituary did not mention Kelly Clarkson.

Blackstocks obituary included a detailed paragraph about the empire he and Jones were working to create — but failed to mention Clarkson, the mother of two of his children River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9.

“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” the tribute reads.

Brandon died after battling melanoma cancer. He was 48 years old when he passed away.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.