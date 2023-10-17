Kelly Clarkson Praised for 'Healthy' New Look Ahead of NYC Talk Show Relaunch: 'She's Glowing!'
Kelly Clarkson isn't just revamping her talk show!
As the American Idol alum, 41, prepares to launch Season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City, fans cannot get over Clarkson's fit physique and completely reimagined style.
While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, October 16, the vocalist rocked an all-black dress and blazer ensemble that got huge praise on social media.
"If you got a new stylist, it's working 🔥," one person wrote beneath Clarkson's Instagram post from the sit-down. "You can tell Kelly's finally feeling herself — I don't think I've ever seen her post so many pics of herself so close together like this 🤍," another added, while a third chimed in writing. "She's glowing!"
Others could not get over the "Breakaway" singer's shrinking size, "She looks great! And as long as she's healthy and happy, her fans should support her," while another gushed, "GUUUUURL, you looking good!"
Clarkson's move across the country has done wonders for her after she previously claimed she wanted to start a new chapter following her split from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
"I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision," the multitalented star admitted about leaving California for the East Coast. "I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can't really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, 'The only other option would probably be New York."
"I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it," Clarkson — who shares River Rose, 9, and Remington, 7, with her former spouse — said. "I was like, 'I'm not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The busy mother-of-two has been open about the devastation she faced after the end of her marriage.
"Full disclosure, I put on a smile a lot of those times because I was struggling a lot in my personal life," she said of her seemingly positive demeanor during her hit talk show. "I’ve learned a lot about what I’m capable of handling, and also what you should not handle. That was me saying ‘bye’ to The Voice and having this big move. I love that family, but I was like, ‘I’m struggling. I can’t smile anymore. I don’t feel like smiling."
"What’s cool for me with Season 5 is I am in such a great place, not only with my kids but with me personally and with the show,” she noted. “I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed. I think the thing I'm most excited about with Season 5, on a selfish level, is just showing up to work smiling and actually meaning it. That's a beautiful gift that you don't realize until you're out of it."