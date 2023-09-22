'I Love Being Single': Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Doesn't Have a Boyfriend After Nasty Split From Brandon Blackstock

The blonde beauty is currently promoting the deluxe edition of her latest album, Chemistry, in which she got candid about the split in some of her songs, including one called "Lighthouse."

"If you've ever been in a relationship that you know is not going well but you keep trying because you know there is magic there, there is the reason why you started in the relationship in the first place, it's hard," Clarkson explained on the Today show. "I kept trying to figure out what I was going to do and literally this song is me figuring out, 'We're both getting drowned out here,' you know? Like, 'You have to swim to shore. We're not finding each other.' So the whole song is about me basically figuring out what needed to happen for me and our family."

"So that's heavy!" she joked. "Good morning! Just a family song!"