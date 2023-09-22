'I Love Being Single': Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Doesn't Have a Boyfriend After Nasty Split From Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson is single and ready to mingle!
After her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock, the singer, 41, revealed her relationship status during an Instagram Live, which took place on Friday, September 22.
"Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single," the talk show host declared in the video. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on. And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."
The book author, who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, with her ex, noted that it's not always easy to go through a breakup — let alone in the public eye.
"In all honestly, I think it’s just happiness and really making sure you’re surrounding yourself with people that, you know, you share similar things," she said of how she coped. "Obviously people that progress you as well as a human. But I think it’s more about happiness. What makes you happy? If it doesn’t make you happy, stop doing it. If it’s not good for you, stop doing it. It’s hard to do."
The blonde beauty is currently promoting the deluxe edition of her latest album, Chemistry, in which she got candid about the split in some of her songs, including one called "Lighthouse."
"If you've ever been in a relationship that you know is not going well but you keep trying because you know there is magic there, there is the reason why you started in the relationship in the first place, it's hard," Clarkson explained on the Today show. "I kept trying to figure out what I was going to do and literally this song is me figuring out, 'We're both getting drowned out here,' you know? Like, 'You have to swim to shore. We're not finding each other.' So the whole song is about me basically figuring out what needed to happen for me and our family."
"So that's heavy!" she joked. "Good morning! Just a family song!"
The mom-of-two also uprooted her life from California to New York City to film her show and start this new chapter in her life.
"I love living here, and I’m a Texas girl, so I did not think I was gonna love it so much. But you will see this face all the time at the park. I love walking around," she noted of the change.
"They love getting on the subway. My son doesn’t allow us to stand near him, so he looks like he’s by himself. He’s 7! I was like, ‘OK’ and he’s like, ‘No, I’m alone,’" she revealed. "But I love it here. I think it’s what you surround yourself with."