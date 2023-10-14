Kelly Clarkson Looks 'Like a Million Bucks' as She Shows Off Her New Figure: 'What Is Your Secret?'
A new Kelly Clarkson?
On Friday, October 13, the “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer shared a photo of herself on Instagram showing off her thin figure.
“Rough commute tonight to hang with @jimmyfallon across the hall,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself standing in her full glam before her interview on The Tonight Show.
In the snap, Clarkson stunned wearing long black pants, a black lace top and her hair in effortless waves.
Fans of the American Idol winner took to the comments section to share their opinion on the look, including Clarkson’s recent weight loss.
“Hello ma’am, you’re STUNNING!” oner person wrote, while a second added, “Girl.....can I say that you have always looked stunning....but Yes! YES! YES! FOR THIS LOOK! Love the outfit, hair and that big smile. You look like a million bucks!”
A third called out the star’s slender figure, saying, “Guuuurl look at all that weight you’ve lost!!! So proud of you!!!!!!” while a fourth person asked, “You look amazing. What is your secret???”
Another user speculated Clarkson has been using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic to drop the pounds, writing, “Ozempic Kelly is 🔥🔥🔥.”
Additional supporters referenced Clarkson’s recent divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.
“This is how revenge is done 👏🔥❤️,” one user said, while a second noted, “Brandon Blackstock eat your heart out.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time the public has noticed Clarkson change in appearance.
On Saturday, October 7, the mother-of-two posted a video promoting an upcoming charity event.
“Join me at Audacy’s @WeCanSurvive only one week away!” she captioned the clip of herself in brown corduroy overalls.
Followers of the “Because of You” vocalist raved over the celeb in the Instagram comments.
“The AUDACITY to look that good in corduroy overalls 🔥🔥🔥,” one person wrote, while another noted, “Ok Kelly getting her s--- back, you are looking amazing.”
Another added, “Kelly I love your new look, working on ❤️yourself 🏋️♀️,” while a fourth exclaimed, “GIRL YOU ARE SNATCHED.”
“I'm jealous!! You look awesome!!” a fifth user declared.
Others shared their frustration with fans who commented on Clarkson’s body.
“Can we stop boiling down women to their weight? Literally every time a woman loses weight all anyone talks about is how good they look. You aren’t complimenting her. You are letting her know she didn’t look good enough before,” one person penned.
“I hate that people are always commenting on other people’s bodies. Even if there’s good intentions. I’m glad she’s healthy and happy,” another said.