Kelly Clarkson Knew Going to Marriage Counseling With Brandon Blackstock 'Wasn't Going to Work'

The American Idol alum revealed that growing up in Texas, most people don't go to therapy, but she's happy she went through with it as "it's very helpful to have a trained professional that knows how to navigate you through rough seas, and it's a rollercoaster."

On Clarkson's new album, Chemistry, the singer will get candid about that certain time period in her life.

"It's like, 'I'm out,' and it's like, 'Wait, I'm in.' Because love makes you do really incredible things and incredibly stupid things," she shared. "And so, I don't think there was a moment [where I knew I felt better.] It just gradually happened to where, one day — I think one thing that did help me is she was like, 'You don't have to attend every argument that you're invited to,' and that really stuck with me."