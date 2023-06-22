Kelly Clarkson Knew Going to Marriage Counseling With Brandon Blackstock 'Wasn't Going to Work'
Kelly Clarkson had an inkling her marriage to Brandon Blackstock couldn't be saved.
When asked about her split during a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, she couldn't pinpoint the moment she felt better after being on her own.
"It's gradual. And that's what people tell you, too," the 41-year-old said during the chat. "I mean, it's interesting, because this album starts off with a song called 'Skip This Part.' And I literally say, 'Can I skip this part?'"
Clarkson continued, "I literally said to my therapist, and it wasn't even, honestly, we weren't even divorced. We weren't separated then. It was like, when we first started talking, it was marriage counseling. It was trying to make it work. 'We're trying to figure it out. I desperately want to make this happen,' but I think I knew in my heart it just wasn't going to."
The "Because of You" songstress, who shares River and Remington with Blackstock, was not pleased when people would remain positive amid the heartbreak. "And you're like, 'Shut up.' At the time, you're just like, 'I don't want to hear that. I don't want to hear the light at the end of the tunnel. I don't want to hear all the bumper stickers you're about to feed me.' It's just s******, and that's where I'm at, and I don't want to go through it."
The American Idol alum revealed that growing up in Texas, most people don't go to therapy, but she's happy she went through with it as "it's very helpful to have a trained professional that knows how to navigate you through rough seas, and it's a rollercoaster."
On Clarkson's new album, Chemistry, the singer will get candid about that certain time period in her life.
"It's like, 'I'm out,' and it's like, 'Wait, I'm in.' Because love makes you do really incredible things and incredibly stupid things," she shared. "And so, I don't think there was a moment [where I knew I felt better.] It just gradually happened to where, one day — I think one thing that did help me is she was like, 'You don't have to attend every argument that you're invited to,' and that really stuck with me."
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two relied on talking to someone ever since her split.
“I’ve been regularly doing [therapy]. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties," she noted. “I’d never really done regular therapy or anything like that.”
“They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations,” she continued. “Also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn’t know anything but just knows what’s happening in the now. And that was really helpful.”
