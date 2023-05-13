Kelly Clarkson 'Committed' to 'Safe and Healthy' Work Environment After 'The Kelly Clarkon Show' Staffers Claim Production Is 'Traumatizing'

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," the Season 1 winner of American Idol stated. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable."

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show," she stated. "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in [New York] is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."