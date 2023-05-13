Kelly Clarkson 'Committed' to 'Safe and Healthy' Work Environment After 'The Kelly Clarkon Show' Staffers Claim Production Is 'Traumatizing'
The Kelly Clarkson Show will be making some changes!
On Saturday, May 13, Kelly Clarkson shared a message via Instagram addressing the recent drama regarding the work environment on her show. Prior to her note, staffers bashed the production claiming it is "traumatizing to their mental health."
"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right," the Season 1 winner of American Idol stated. "I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and disrespected on this show is unacceptable."
"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show," she stated. "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving but also our new team in [New York] is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."
"Part of that build will include leadership training for all senior staff, including myself," the mother-of-two continued. "There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."
As OK! previously reported, this week, staffers spilled about the toxic work environment at the show to Rolling Stone.
"NBC is protecting the show because it’s their new money maker," a former staffer shared, adding that the producers keep how "unhappy her staff is" from the famous musician.
A second employee recalled, "I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry, being like, 'Oh, my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?'"
Ex-staff members also revealed their shockingly low salaries, which caused some to even take up second jobs while working on the show. Staffers divulged they became dog walkers, delivery drivers and babysitters so they could pay the bills.
While employees were clearly outraged at the program, they did not have a bad word to say about Clarkson herself, who was in the dark when it came to these issues.
"Kelly is fantastic. She is a person who never treats anyone with anything but dignity and is incredibly appreciative," one former staffer said.
The ex-employees did however point the finger at executive producer Alex Duda.
"I think Alex Duda’s a monster," another person stated. "I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job, because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on."