Kelly Clarkson Recalls Starting Therapy During Marriage to Brandon Blackstock When Exes Were 'Obviously Having Difficulties'
Therapy couldn’t save Kelly Clarkson's marriage — but she still credits the process for helping her through her headline-making split.
During an interview published on Monday, June 19, Clarkson revealed she actually sought out professional help during her crumbling marriage to Brandon Blackstock.
“I’ve been regularly doing [therapy]. I do love it. I actually started when I was married, you know, obviously having difficulties," the American Idol alum told a news outlet. “I’d never really done regular therapy or anything like that.”
Clarkson credited music — noting it is "therapeutic" — as well as her "really great group of friends" as what she turned to when times had been tough, however, she praised therapy for really changing her life.
The 41-year-old songstress admitted that seeing a therapist was a “really good turning point” following her 2020 split from the talent manager, 46, with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington, 7.
“They give you so many tools for how to navigate certain situations,” the "Since U Been Gone" singer told the publication. “Also to have somebody outside your circle that doesn’t know anything but just knows what’s happening in the now. And that was really helpful.”
After seven years of marriage, Clarkson filed for divorce from the father of her kids, with the two going on to engage in a messy legal battle over custody and their marital assets, including her Montana residence, where Blackstock resided at the time.
Clarkson and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in March 2022, with the "Because of You" singer being awarded primary custody of their kids while Blackstock received monthly visitations.
The mother-of-two has been open about her and Blackstock's demise in her songs and during recent interviews. Just last week, Clarkson recalled when she knew her marriage was in trouble while appearing on the "We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle" podcast.
"If there’s always this tug-of-war happening, like, 'Oh my god I love you, but god I hate you, you are just horrible.' That’s not healthy," she declared. "That’s just emotionally going 9-0 … but you finally get away from that and you realize how 'OK this actually feels better.'"
Clarkson told ET Canada that she started therapy during her marriage.