Kelly Clarkson Reveals How She Realized Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Was 'Not Healthy'
Though Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock initially had insane chemistry, the former revealed when things took a turn for the worse.
"If there’s always this tug-of-war happening, like, 'Oh my god I love you, but god I hate you, you are just horrible.' That’s not healthy," the "Because of You" songstress, 41, said on the Monday, June 12, episode of "We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle" podcast. "That’s just emotionally going 9-0 … but you finally get away from that and you realize how 'OK this actually feels better.'"
"Any kind of dependency [in a relationship] I feel like takes away from what the core loving relationship should be. No, I don’t need you for any of that, I’m choosing you," she continued to tell podcast host Glennon Doyle. "I could freely be giving it to anyone and I’m freely giving it to you and only you. I think that’s so beautiful … [and some] people don’t agree."
The singer, who shares daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 7, with her ex, really didn't want to split from the executive, but she knew it was for the best.
"Love is tricky. It really convinces you that you’re doing the right thing, or this is what you should do. It's just a very hard thing when you love someone so deeply to separate that," the talk show host stated.
As OK! previously reported, the former flames got married in 2013, but in 2020, they split after seven years of marriage.
Since then, the two have been fighting, but it seems like the dust has finally settled, and Clarkson is ready to move on for good.
“Kelly is really excited for this next chapter and looking forward to a fresh start,” said a source after The Kelly Clarkson Show moved production from L.A. to NYC's Rockefeller Center.
The cross country move "won’t have much of an impact on Kelly and Brandon’s coparenting relationship since they already live in different states and she has primary custody," the insider added.