Kelly Clarkson Reveals How Her 2 Kids Are Doing 5 Months After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson got candid about how her two kids, daughter River and son Remington, are doing after their father Brandon Blackstock’s death. Blackstock died in August 2025 at the age of 48 from cancer. The American Idol alum, 43, opened up about how her kids are coping following her ex-husband's passing during a Q&A video for The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was shared on January 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Blackstock Died at the Age of 48

Source: MEGA Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock were married from 2013 until 2022.

"My kids, they're 9 and 11. Kind of that special little fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to, like, love cuddling and love snuggles," she said. “There’s been a lot for our family recently, and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit," the talk show host went on.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Were Married for 9 Years

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson shared two kids together.

"It's my two dogs, my two kids and me. It's a lot," Clarkson added. "It's been really special, though, because... the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute. So that's probably my favorite time of day." Blackstock, who was also the former stepson of country star Reba McEntire, was diagnosed with melanoma in 2022. Clarkson and the talent manager were married from 2013 until 2022, tying the knot after first meeting in 2006 during an ACM Awards rehearsal. While they didn't initially date at the time, they reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The talent manager died in August 2025 after battling cancer.

Just a day before Blackstock's death, the "Miss Independent" crooner was forced to cancel her concerts at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she noted in a statement at the time. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.” "I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," Clarkson went on.

Source: MEGA Brandon Blackstock also shared daughter Savannah and son Seth with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.