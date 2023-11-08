Kelly Clarkson Admits She 'Loves Losing Weight' as She Tells Jenna Bush Hager 'I Don't Think You Know What Chubby Is'
Slimming down her figure fills Kelly Clarkson's heart with joy.
The "Stronger" singer was joined by twin sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush for the Monday, November 6, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the three ladies sat down for a candid conversation about weight loss.
Kelly was detailing how her first Halloween as a mom-of-two in New York City went when the trio took a trip down memory lane while looking at photos of their costumes throughout the years.
One specific snap of the twins as little girls in matching blue dresses seemed to catch Jenna's attention, as she claimed: "We were chubby."
"You were not," Kelly immediately clapped back.
While Jenna and Barbara gave in and agreed they weren't in that particular photo, the siblings insisted they certainly were at other points in their lives.
"I don’t think you know what chubby is," the American Idol alum sarcastically stated, though Jenna couldn't seem to let go of the discussion.
The TODAY star proceeded to ask her sister if she was "chubby,” to which Barbara replied, "No."
"You can’t ask somebody that! She’s not gonna be like, 'You were a chub club,'" Kelly hilariously quipped, however, Barbara did admit "there was a stage" when Jenna was a bit overweight.
Kelly joked she's had "many stages" where she weighed more than she may have liked — which is something the "Because Of You" singer has opened up about numerous times in the past.
"I love losing weight, Kelly confessed, as the audience applauded. "But here's the thing, jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist."
The country superstar's impressive weight loss has been a trending topic of conversation these days, with Kelly reportedly losing at least 40 pounds in recent months, as OK! previously reported.
"She feels amazing," a source said last month, noting: "She’s limited her sugar and carb intake. She's cut out soda, chips, biscuits, cheese and tortillas. And she's added exercise, mostly cardio, into her weekly routine."
Working out isn't something the 41-year-old has always incorporated into her weight-loss regimen.
During an interview with Jenna's costar Hoda Kotb in 2018, Kelly was discussing a dieting technique she discovered when she revealed, "I don't work out," jokingly adding, "I should ... I do wine instead."
The diet in question came from Steven R. Gundry's book The Plant Paradox.
"It's basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic," she explained at the time.