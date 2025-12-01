or
Kelly Clarkson Ice Skates With Her 2 Kids in Rare Photo Nearly 4 Months After Brandon Blackstock's Death

kelly clarkson ice skating kids
Source: MEGA;@kellyclarkson/Instagram

Kelly Clarkson shared a photo ice skating with her kids four months after Brandon Blackstock died.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 1 2025, Published 7:45 a.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson is keeping her kids close nearly four months after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

On Sunday, November 30, the 43-year-old singer shared a rare Instagram photo featuring her daughter, River Rose, 11, and son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9, all bundled up for a winter day in New York City.

Ice skating at 30 Rock with the family ✅,” she captioned the sweet moment from their visit to The Rink at Rockefeller Center.

In the picture, Clarkson stood behind her kids with another adult — likely a friend or relative — as everyone smiled for the camera. The whole group stayed warm in bright jackets and cozy beanies during their chilly holiday outing.

Source: @kellyclarkson/Instagram
As OK! reported, Blackstock’s death was confirmed on August 7.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep stated at the time. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

It was later revealed that the 48-year-old talent manager had been fighting melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

Even though Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022, the two stayed on good terms while coparenting their kids. Just one month before his death, Clarkson paused her Las Vegas residency to be with him.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," she told fans on social media. "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. At the time, a source explained the breakup came after they realized the relationship “hadn’t been working for a while.”

"Kelly and Brandon work together non-stop, and that became a contention in their relationship. Brandon is the EP of her show as well as her manager. Also, Kelly has always brought up wanting more children, which Brandon doesn't," the insider shared.

While they were declared legally single in 2021, the divorce settlement wasn’t finalized until March 2022. Clarkson was ordered to pay a one-time $1.3 million to Blackstock, plus $115,000 a month in spousal and child support until January 2024.

Clarkson was granted primary custody of their kids, with Blackstock receiving one weekend a month. He was also a father to two adult children, Savannah and Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

