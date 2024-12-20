Snubbed! Kelly Clarkson Majorly Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock in New Christmas Video
Kelly Clarkson made it clear in her new Christmas video that ex-husband Brandon Blackstock isn't welcome to celebrate the holidays with her this year.
In the "album visualizer" for When Christmas Comes Around... Again, four stockings are hung over a decorated and crackling fireplace.
While the first three stockings are for the singer herself, daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington Alexander, 8, the fourth one — which in the past, would have been for her ex and the father of her children — reads "NOPE."
Fans got a kick out of Clarkson's message to Blackstock, with one person commenting on the YouTube video, "NOPE. I feel you, Kelly 😂❤."
"WHOAH! That 'nope' is crazy. Incredible album too," said another, while a third penned, "Nope! I love her so much 😂😂."
The "Since U Been Gone" crooner, 42, filed for divorce from the talent manager 48, in 2020 after marrying in 2013. The split quickly turned messy as they divided their assets, with things taking two years to be finalized.
Things heightened when they became embroiled in an unpaid commissions lawsuit.
In the end, the American Idol alum was awarded $2.6 million and the two settled things privately this past May.
As for why the two called it quits, an insider told a news outlet, "As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner. Kelly felt single in a lot of ways even while she and Brandon were still married."
According to the insider, the talk show host "attended school events for the kids by herself."
"Kelly was so grateful when she was granted primary custody of her children because they’re her whole world," added the insider.
The vocalist hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since the split, something she recently revealed her children are happy about.
"Both my kids are not [into it and] they constantly bring it up, 'Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else,'" she spilled on KOST 103.5. "They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad."
"I have expressed like, ‘Hey, I love you, but Mommy needs loving too,'" Clarkson noted.
"I’m not looking for it. I’m not looking for a ‘you’ for Christmas, but I think the hope of that is really beautiful and magical and imagination station is a wonderful thing," she clarified of her future dating life.
"I feel, like, I’m a magnet for people who are all-in right off the bat and want to be exclusive. It’s not that I want to kiss a bunch of people, but I’m very non-committal at the moment … and I have little ones," the star spilled. "My girl, too, I’ve explained to her, ‘When Mommy’s ready, it’s OK. I’m allowed to do that.’"